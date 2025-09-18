  1. Realting.com
Umed properties

United Arab Emirates, Dubai
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2013
On the platform
2 years 11 months
Languages
English, Русский
Website
umedproperties.com
About the agency

Umed Properties is a leading real estate company in Dubai, UAE. We provide high-quality real estate for sale and lease in Dubai and comprehensive property management services that suit your needs. Whether you want to rent, lease, buy or sell property, we maintain a professional approach to all our services. With a clear focus on providing world-class client services, we managed to retain success during the Dubai property crash and have grown to become a key player in the industry. Our philosophy is simple: to apply high standards to everything we do and every service we deliver so that our clients can benefit from smooth and transparent property transactions. Our commitment is to help you rent, lease, buy or sell property with Honesty and Integrity to ensure a smooth transaction from contract to close. Our agents are RERA certified and have spent 100’s of hours in training and development. Talk to us and see why we ranked among the top best Dubai real estate brokers and, we are 5 Star Rated on Google Reviews and other social media platforms.

Services

Introducing an A-to-Z deal

Full legal support

Real estate management

Rental, secondary market services

Luxury car rental services

Hotel rental services

Akmal Rustami
Akmal Rustami
