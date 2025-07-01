  1. Realting.com
  3. Residential complex New Evora Residences with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Evora Residences with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$714,906
08/07/2025
$714,906
06/07/2025
$714,936
05/07/2025
$716,100
04/07/2025
$713,226
03/07/2025
$714,031
02/07/2025
$714,389
01/07/2025
$718,688
29/06/2025
$718,584
28/06/2025
$719,886
27/06/2025
$720,433
26/06/2025
$724,290
25/06/2025
$726,638
24/06/2025
$732,855
22/06/2025
$730,848
21/06/2025
$731,549
20/06/2025
$735,258
19/06/2025
$732,635
18/06/2025
$728,939
17/06/2025
$730,186
15/06/2025
$729,248
;
12
Last update: 08/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Evora Residences is the ideal combination of the modern lifestyle and the natural harmony. The complex includes in total 77 residences, ensuring privacy and coziness for every resident. Spacious modern apartments with high-quality finishing are equipped with everything necessary for comfortable life. Balconies overlooking the park and green areas add the feeling of tranquility and seclusion.

The project offers variety of amenities to meet all residents' requirements. There are swimming pools both for children and adults in the territory of the complex. The spacious lounge areas by the pool are ideal for relaxation. There is a fully equipped fitness rom, a quiet yoga room and a jogging track for active life. People, who life outdoor activities, will appreciate barbecue areas where you can have a good time with your family and friends. There is safe kids' playground. The luxury spacious lobby creates the excellent impression from the first step, and around-the-clock security ensures maximum safety. There are separate parking spaces for guests. Moreover, the complex is equipped with roof-top solar panels, which underline our focus on environmental friendliness and economy. Evora Residences is not just a place for living, it's the real embodiment of comfort, coziness and harmony, where every moment is full of sense.

Amenities:

  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • lounge areas
  • barbecue area
  • equipped gym
  • yoga area
  • jogging track
  • parking for guests
  • spacious lobby
  • around-the-clock security
  • kids' playground

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.

Payment plan: 30/70

Features of the flats

Integrated kitchen appliances Siemens, Smart home solutions, built-in wardrobes

Location and nearby infrastructure

Al Furjan is one of the most perspective and dynamically developing areas of Dubai, which is ideal both for living, and for investment. The convenient location ensures balance between the urban life and tranquility of the country atmosphere. It's comfortable for families, young professionals, and those, who appreciate the convenient access to all key points of the city. Al Furjan is famous for its well-developed infrastructure, green areas, and proximity to the main business and entertainment areas. The perfectly developed transport chain, including metro, allows to get to the necessary place quickly. The area is surrounded by schools, shopping malls, and parks, which make it the ideal place for comfortable life. Modern residential complexes offer variety of layouts to fulfill all ambitions. Al Furjan combines convenience of the urban life with coziness and privacy.

  • IBN Battuta Mall – 8 minutes
  • Expo City Dubai – 12 minutes
  • Dubai Marina – 12 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) – 14 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport - 20 minutes
  • Legoland – 22 minutes
  • IMG Worlds of Adventure - 25 minutes
  • Palm Jebel Ali – 30 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

