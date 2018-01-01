Dubai, UAE
152–172 m²
2
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!
Urban Oasis is a 38-story building with 455 units of residential real estate, namely studios, apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, as well as a limited collection of penthouses with 4 bedrooms, area from 32 to 686 square meters.
The complex is located on the Miami-style promenade in the Business Bay area and will become the second residential project in the world with exclusive interiors and exteriors from the world-famous Italian fashion house Missoni.
According to the master plan, all apartments will be equipped with panoramic windows overlooking Dubai and Dubai Canal, spacious bedrooms with bathrooms, dressing rooms, open / closed kitchens.
Interior design is equipped with art and fashion elements, including details such as decorative fabrics with a unique Missoni color palette, similar to the twin tower in Miami. Penthouses located on the upper floors will have private elevators leading directly to the apartments.
Infrastructure:
The amenities of the Urban Oasis by Missoni complex will include a grand Missoni lobby with a combination of geometric shapes, zigzag patterns and patchwork, an ultra-modern gym, a barbecue area, an infinity pool, concierge service and 24-hour security, as well as indoor car parking.
Location:
Urban Oasis is located in Business Bay, near one of Dubai's main highways – Sheikh Zayed Road ( E11 ). Located in the central business district of Dubai, with a large number of residential and commercial buildings, Urban Oasis by Missoni has access to the well-developed social infrastructure and attractions of the emirate, including the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall, as well as Jumeirah Beach.
For relaxation, South Ridge Park and Bay Avenue Mall & Park are a 20-minute walk away. Currently, 84 outlets have been opened at the Bay Avenue Mall shopping center, including 28 restaurants, a currency exchange office, coffee houses and cafes, a tobacco shop, 9 beauty salons, 3 supermarkets, 3 pharmacies, souvenir shops. The nearest restaurants include Kitchen6, Tong Thai, La Farine Cafe & Bakery, Herbz Restaurant and others. In addition, Dubai Water Canal, which is one of the most popular holiday destinations, is in close proximity.
We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. Write or call, answer all your questions!