Residential complex Portside Residences I, II, and III

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$326,000
;
2
ID: 32725
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Al Ghubaiba (~ 800 m)
  • Metro
    Al Ras (~ 700 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

The development reflects the brand's philosophy, inspired by Dubai's seafaring heritage and energy. 

Portside is shaping the future of coastal living — “Live by Design” — combining flowing lines of architectural clarity with elegance. Homes that inspire with both their location and atmosphere.

 

Portside I, II, and III residences draw inspiration from the natural rhythm of nature—their facades gently soften the urban skyline, creating gentle curves like waves spreading across the horizon. Together, the towers create a sense of calm in motion, harmoniously connecting form and environment, capturing light, sea, and sky.

 

The interior spaces also draw inspiration from this dialogue—they reflect the rhythm of everyday life through carefully selected materials, textures, and finishes that connect the shore and the sea. The landscaped areas extend this feeling, combining timelessness and movement, weaving together active public spaces and secluded corners for relaxation.

 

From fitness and wellness areas to retail outlets and lounges, the development becomes not just a place, but a refuge where design, community, and the waterfront merge in harmony, inviting residents to live in unity with their surroundings.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
