  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New Sky Views complex of apartments with private swimming pools in the well-developed area of IMPZ (Dubai Production City), Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Sky Views complex of apartments with private swimming pools in the well-developed area of IMPZ (Dubai Production City), Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$186,953
;
20
ID: 26626
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2465628
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 04/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

The 21-storey residential complex offers cozy studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Each apartment is thought out to the last detail: partial furnishing, built-in kitchen appliances, "Smart Home" system and wardrobes to create the atmosphere of comfort, harmony and privacy.

The zest of the project is a private swimming pool for every apartment - your personal lounge area, floating between heaven and earth. You can meet mornings, enjoy daily serenity and make ambient outdoor parties with your friends at sunset here.

The project offers the impressive range of resort facilities, including an outdoor swimming pool with a lounge area, a jacuzzi, kids' pools and a playground, as well as yoga, pilates and dance studios, and meditation areas. After sports, you can relax in the sauna or steam bath, walk along the shady path or have a rest in the landscaped zen garden with a swing. For entertainment, there is an outdoor cinema, a barbecue area, an outdoor event area as well as a kindergarten - everything for thoroughgoing living.

Amenities:

  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • private pools in the residences
  • gym
  • sports ground
  • yoga, pilates and dance studios
  • jacuzzi, steam bath and sauna
  • jogging and walking paths
  • kids' playground
  • kindergarten
  • barbecue area
  • outdoor event area
  • outdoor cinema
  • zen garden

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan: 75/25 (post-handover payment plan 1% per month)

Features of the flats

Kitchen appliances and a built-in wardrobe with "Smart Home" system are included in the price.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in Dubai Production City (formerly known as IMPZ), just a few minutes away from City Centre Me’aisem and the main highways, such as Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. The infrastructure of the area is well developed: prestigious schools, supermarkets, cafes, beauty salons and medical facilities are nearby. Due to the thought-out location, you' ll be just 10-15 minutes drive away from JVC, Dubai Sports City and Mall of the Emirates, and in the future - also from a metro station, ensuring even more convenient access to anywhere in the city.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

