  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex Fully Furnished Residences / Aspirz

Residential complex Fully Furnished Residences / Aspirz

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$240,741
BTC
2.8635681
ETH
150.0918446
USDT
238 017.0449209
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
15
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26741
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Danube Aspirz – Mixed-Use Landmark in Dubai Sports City.

Live, Work, Play – Fully Furnished Residences & Offices.

Prime Dubai Sports City Location

  • Iconic 47‑storey tower perched in Dubai Sports City, overlooking the golf course, stadium and lush surroundings.

  • Excellent connectivity via E311 & E44: 15 min to Marina, Dubai Mall & Downtown; 25 min to DXB.

Project Highlights & Layout:

  • Mixed‑use: offices on Levels 2–5, residential apartments on 17–40.

  • 437 fully furnished, convertible units: Studio, 1/2/3 BR, Flex‑Plus layouts for flexible living or guest suites.

  • Distinct lobbies, hotel services, free Wi‑Fi in common areas.

Pricing & Payment Plan:

  • Studios ~ 35 m² from 205.000€

  • 1 Bedroom ~ 44 m² from 263.000€

  • 2 Bedroom ~ 79 m² from 411.000€

  • 3 Bedroom ~ 123 m² from 575.000€

  • 70/30 post-handover

  • 10 % deposit

  • 60 % during construction

  • 30 % after handover

  • Handover expected Q4 2028 

World-Class Amenities (30+)

  • Residential: Infinity pool, kids’ pool, gym, spa, sauna, outdoor cinema, yoga, podcast studio, cricket pitch, padel tennis, indoor/outdoor gym, game rooms, pet park, EV charging, co-working, business centre.

  • Office Users: Dedicated amenities such as meeting rooms, business café, concierge.

Smart, Convertible Living

  • Fully furnished with European appliances & smart-home tech.

  • Flexible layouts convert studio to two rooms, 1BR to 3BR, etc.

Investment & Lifestyle Appeal

  • Hybrid live-work concept attracts professionals, families & investors.

  • Rental yields 7–9% and expected strong capital growth in DSC.

  • Premium amenities align with demand from sports community and remote workers.

Ideal For

  • Investors seeking convertible, furnished units with strong rental income

  •  Professionals wanting live-work convenience

  • Families desiring community amenities and recreational options

  •  Business users needing flexible office space

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New project Akala Hotel & Residences with a swimming pool, parks and lounge areas, DIFC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,03M
Apartment building Phantom by Binghatti
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$528,067
Residential complex The Central Downtown
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$192,185
Residential complex New high-rise Atelis project with pools, co-working areas and direct access to the promenade in Dubai Design District, in the heart of Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,77M
Residential complex Mag 777
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$212,121
You are viewing
Residential complex Fully Furnished Residences / Aspirz
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$240,741
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex
Residential complex
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$451,638
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 64
Area 70–181 m²
16 real estate properties 16
Twin Clouds is a luxury residential complex with 64-storey twin towers designed to provide uninterrupted 360° views of the Burj Khalifa and the center of Dubai. Residences in the complex are customized, with high-end finishes and huge panoramic windows that offer breathtaking views of the wi…
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Address Residences al Marjar Islands by Emaar
Apartment building Address Residences al Marjar Islands by Emaar
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$758,631
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
These properties are elegant and sophisticated, and they belong to the residential complex "Adress Residences at Al Marjan Island". This complex is the newest creation of the acclaimed Developer "Emaar Properties" in Ras Al Khaimah emirate. Experience the pinnacle of luxury and coastal li…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex Moor
Residential complex Moor
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$446,271
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Apartments in the new Moor project in the prestigious Dubai Creek Harbour area! Key attractions of Dubai are nearby! Panoramic views! An attractive project for living and investment! Many amenities for a comfortable life! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installment p…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications