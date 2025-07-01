Residential complex Fully Furnished Residences / Aspirz

Danube Aspirz – Mixed-Use Landmark in Dubai Sports City.
Live, Work, Play – Fully Furnished Residences & Offices.
Prime Dubai Sports City Location
Iconic 47‑storey tower perched in Dubai Sports City, overlooking the golf course, stadium and lush surroundings.
Excellent connectivity via E311 & E44: 15 min to Marina, Dubai Mall & Downtown; 25 min to DXB.
Project Highlights & Layout:
Mixed‑use: offices on Levels 2–5, residential apartments on 17–40.
437 fully furnished, convertible units: Studio, 1/2/3 BR, Flex‑Plus layouts for flexible living or guest suites.
Distinct lobbies, hotel services, free Wi‑Fi in common areas.
Pricing & Payment Plan:
Studios ~ 35 m² from 205.000€
1 Bedroom ~ 44 m² from 263.000€
2 Bedroom ~ 79 m² from 411.000€
3 Bedroom ~ 123 m² from 575.000€
70/30 post-handover
10 % deposit
60 % during construction
30 % after handover
Handover expected Q4 2028
World-Class Amenities (30+)
Residential: Infinity pool, kids’ pool, gym, spa, sauna, outdoor cinema, yoga, podcast studio, cricket pitch, padel tennis, indoor/outdoor gym, game rooms, pet park, EV charging, co-working, business centre.
Office Users: Dedicated amenities such as meeting rooms, business café, concierge.
Smart, Convertible Living
Fully furnished with European appliances & smart-home tech.
Flexible layouts convert studio to two rooms, 1BR to 3BR, etc.
Investment & Lifestyle Appeal
Hybrid live-work concept attracts professionals, families & investors.
Rental yields 7–9% and expected strong capital growth in DSC.
Premium amenities align with demand from sports community and remote workers.
Ideal For
Investors seeking convertible, furnished units with strong rental income
Professionals wanting live-work convenience
Families desiring community amenities and recreational options
Business users needing flexible office space