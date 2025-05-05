  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex New high-rise residential complex Trump Int Hotel & Tower with a private club, restaurants and a roof-top infinity pool, Al Wasl, Dubai

Residential complex New high-rise residential complex Trump Int Hotel & Tower with a private club, restaurants and a roof-top infinity pool, Al Wasl, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$690,232
08/05/2025
$690,232
07/05/2025
$692,610
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25863
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2451627
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall (~ 800 m)
  • Metro
    Financial Centre (~ 600 m)

About the complex

Trump International Hotel & Tower is a new residential project in the heart of the megapolis - the symbol of pure taste and prestige. The skyscraper is situated directly by the entrance to the center of Dubai, on the famous Sheikh Zayed Road. Spacious residences with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as exclusive penthouses with 4 bedrooms and high ceilings, refined finishing and panoramic views of the sparkling city center, Burj Khalifa and endless gulf waters are the new level of tenure. Private elevators, natural marble finishing, bold designer solutions, built-in European kitchen appliances - every detail underlines high living standards.

The project continues the legendary heritage of The Trump Organization, launches by Donald Trump in New York. The unique feature of the project is the private The Trump Club, members of which get access to the exclusive privileges. You'll find everything here: from a private dining area to a modern gym, lounge areas, bars and restaurants, which will give you the taste of real luxury. Business meetings, recreation, revival - everybody will find just what he needs here. The zest of the project is the world's highest infinity pool, located on the roof of the skyscraper.

Amenities:

  • Private The Trump Club for residents
  • Fitness room
  • Private lounge
  • Golf simulator
  • Spa and wellness center
  • Meeting rooms
  • Roof-top infinity pool
  • Cafes and restaurants
  • Yoga studio
  • Kids' playground

Completion - 4th quarter of 2031.

Payment plan: 90/10

Features of the flats

Equipped kitchen

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Double-glazed windows
  • Built-in electric kitchen appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall - 2 minutes
  • DIFC - 8 minutes
  • Museum of the Future - 10 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 22 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 25 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 28 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Creekside 18
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$893,120
Residential complex Verdana 7
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$461,548
Apartment building Opalz
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$545,205
Residential complex Muraba Residences — residential complex by Muraba Properties with a swimming pool and access to the beach in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,57M
Residential complex Franck Muller Aeternitas
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$750,685
You are viewing
Residential complex New high-rise residential complex Trump Int Hotel & Tower with a private club, restaurants and a roof-top infinity pool, Al Wasl, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$690,232
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence Crestmark on the bank of the canal, near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Crestmark on the bank of the canal, near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$806,703
The residence features a lounge area and a library, a kids' playground and a play room, swimming pools for children and adults, a garden, a club and a bar, a fitness room, a barbecue area, a spa, a yoga area. Completion - 1st quarter of 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai Mall -…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential quarter DAMAC Lagoons Morocco
Residential quarter DAMAC Lagoons Morocco
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$803,223
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 213–2 369 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Morocco — the last cluster in DAMAC Lagoons from DAMAC Properties, which was announced in the second quarter of 2023. It will include 471 residences: 428 townhouses with 4-5 bedrooms and 43 exclusive villas with 6-7 bedrooms. The decoration will use Zellij mosaic tiles and carved wood embody…
Agency
Capri Realty Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Azizi Riviera Reve
Apartment building Azizi Riviera Reve
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$322,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
I will urgently sell the studio at Azizi Riviera Reve 3 on the 18th floor with an area of 458 SQ.FT at a price lower than that of the developer due to personal circumstances. Object Description Developer: Azizi Developments Storeys: 26 Deadline: 3 sq. 2024 Riviera Reve – is a new pro…
Agency
DOM REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications