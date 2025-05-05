Residential complex New high-rise residential complex Trump Int Hotel & Tower with a private club, restaurants and a roof-top infinity pool, Al Wasl, Dubai

Trump International Hotel & Tower is a new residential project in the heart of the megapolis - the symbol of pure taste and prestige. The skyscraper is situated directly by the entrance to the center of Dubai, on the famous Sheikh Zayed Road. Spacious residences with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as exclusive penthouses with 4 bedrooms and high ceilings, refined finishing and panoramic views of the sparkling city center, Burj Khalifa and endless gulf waters are the new level of tenure. Private elevators, natural marble finishing, bold designer solutions, built-in European kitchen appliances - every detail underlines high living standards.

The project continues the legendary heritage of The Trump Organization, launches by Donald Trump in New York. The unique feature of the project is the private The Trump Club, members of which get access to the exclusive privileges. You'll find everything here: from a private dining area to a modern gym, lounge areas, bars and restaurants, which will give you the taste of real luxury. Business meetings, recreation, revival - everybody will find just what he needs here. The zest of the project is the world's highest infinity pool, located on the roof of the skyscraper.

Amenities:

Private The Trump Club for residents

Fitness room

Private lounge

Golf simulator

Spa and wellness center

Meeting rooms

Roof-top infinity pool

Cafes and restaurants

Yoga studio

Kids' playground

Completion - 4th quarter of 2031.

Payment plan: 90/10

Features of the flats

Equipped kitchen

Double-glazed windows

Built-in electric kitchen appliances

Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall - 2 minutes

DIFC - 8 minutes

Museum of the Future - 10 minutes

Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes

Burj Al Arab - 22 minutes

Dubai Marina - 25 minutes

Palm Jumeirah - 28 minutes

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure