Dubai, UAE

from €594,062

78–103 m² 2

Completion date: 2023

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Marina Star is a multi-story residential tower on the embankment of Dubai Marina. The complex offers a wide range of living quarters, including studios, penthouses, villas, one and two bedroom apartments. Marina Star was carefully planned so that each apartment was provided with breathtaking views of the ocean, marina and park. Each of the apartments presents uncompromising standards and the perfect use of space, as well as the ability to connect and entertain, high-speed Internet access and satellite TV. In addition, the cleanest beaches of Dubai are nearby, offering many restaurants and world-class bars, as well as opportunities for water sports. Infrastructure: - Concierge and security; - School; - Pools; - Jacuzzi; - Fashion stores; - Medical services; - Cafes and restaurants; - Large parking. Location: Condor Marina Star Residence is easily accessible to all business districts of Dubai, beautiful beaches and luxurious shopping places and restaurants, including the Dubai Marina Mall with its 130 outdoor shops and restaurants, right on the promenade. All this can be reached on foot, by car or by public transport, which is located right at the doorstep of the complex. The location of the Condor tower on the water bank makes life in Dubai convenient. Residence with a nearby beach, a marina, trendy restaurants, shopping centers and pop markets - all this in an area with a friendly atmosphere, combined with the charisma of a truly international city. Economic attractiveness: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment from 7%; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. Plus working with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!