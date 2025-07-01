Residential complex New Edgewater Residences Phase 2 with a swimming pool close to the international airport, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Edgewater Residences Phase 2 by Eva Real Estate is a project, which embodies the ideal balance between premium quality and exceptional location. This residential complex is a few minutes walk away from the beach, a shopping mall and hotels, and will give you comfort anf convenience in one of the most sought-after areas in Dubai. The modern architecture with floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious open-plan apartments and kitchens, equipped with Bosch appliances - everything is made with attention to details to ensure maximum comfort for residents.

Every detail in Edgewater Residences Phase 2 is thought out to create the ideal conditions for life. Spacious apartments with high finishing quality allow to enjoy comfort and luxury, and open-plan layouts and huge windows fill the space with light and air.

This project combines perfectly tranquility of the coastal life with opportunities, which are given by the well-developed infrastructure of the area. You can enjoy morning walks on the beach, explore restaurants and shops at every turn, and have a rest in the comfortable lounge areas.

Amenities:

outdoor lounge area

swimming pool

kids' play area

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.

Payment plan 40/60

Features of the flats

Finishing as in the brochure, materials are also specified in the contract, Bosch kitchen appliances (oven, stove, hood).

Without furniture (but wardrobes, kitchen, sanitary ware are included).

Dubai International Airport - 10 minutes

Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes

Dubai Mall - 20 minutes

Burj Al Arab - 35 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure