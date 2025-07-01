  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New Edgewater Residences Phase 2 with a swimming pool close to the international airport, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Edgewater Residences Phase 2 with a swimming pool close to the international airport, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$853,117
09/07/2025
$853,117
08/07/2025
$850,553
06/07/2025
$850,589
05/07/2025
$851,972
04/07/2025
$848,554
03/07/2025
$849,511
02/07/2025
$849,937
01/07/2025
$855,053
29/06/2025
$854,927
28/06/2025
$856,477
27/06/2025
$857,128
26/06/2025
$861,717
25/06/2025
$864,510
24/06/2025
$871,907
22/06/2025
$869,518
21/06/2025
$870,354
20/06/2025
$874,766
19/06/2025
$871,645
18/06/2025
$867,248
17/06/2025
$868,731
ID: 23223
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2414573
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 10/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Edgewater Residences Phase 2 by Eva Real Estate is a project, which embodies the ideal balance between premium quality and exceptional location. This residential complex is a few minutes walk away from the beach, a shopping mall and hotels, and will give you comfort anf convenience in one of the most sought-after areas in Dubai. The modern architecture with floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious open-plan apartments and kitchens, equipped with Bosch appliances - everything is made with attention to details to ensure maximum comfort for residents.

Every detail in Edgewater Residences Phase 2 is thought out to create the ideal conditions for life. Spacious apartments with high finishing quality allow to enjoy comfort and luxury, and open-plan layouts and huge windows fill the space with light and air.

This project combines perfectly tranquility of the coastal life with opportunities, which are given by the well-developed infrastructure of the area. You can enjoy morning walks on the beach, explore restaurants and shops at every turn, and have a rest in the comfortable lounge areas.

Amenities:

  • outdoor lounge area
  • swimming pool
  • kids' play area

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.

Payment plan 40/60

Features of the flats

Finishing as in the brochure, materials are also specified in the contract, Bosch kitchen appliances (oven, stove, hood).

Without furniture (but wardrobes, kitchen, sanitary ware are included).

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai International Airport - 10 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 35 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

