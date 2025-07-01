  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Azizi Wares – Modern Living & Investment in Downtown Jebel Ali, Dubai.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$149,094
9
ID: 27485
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

About the complex

Azizi Wares – Modern Living & Investment in Downtown Jebel Ali, Dubai.

Project Overview:

Discover Azizi Wares, a contemporary residential development in the heart of Downtown Jebel Ali. Combining stylish design, smart layouts, and top-class facilities, this project is perfect for end-users and investors alike.
With its prime location close to Jebel Ali Free Zone, Expo City Dubai, and Dubai Marina, it offers both lifestyle and capital growth potential.

Apartment Types, Sizes & Prices:

Unit TypeSize (approx. m²)Starting Price (€)

Studio ~ 30 m² from 128.000€

1-Bedroom ~ 45 m² from 183.000€

2-Bedroom ~ 65 m² from 345.000€

 

Amenities & Facilities:

Infinity swimming pool for adults & kids.
Separate gyms for men & women.
Private cinema & gaming lounge.
Children’s play areas & clubhouse.
24/7 concierge & security.
Ample parking space.

Location Advantages:

  • 5 mins → Jebel Ali Free Zone

  • 8 mins → Expo City Dubai & Dubai Parks

  • 13 mins → Ibn Battuta Mall

  • 18 mins → Dubai Marina / JBR

  • 30 mins → Downtown Dubai (Burj Khalifa)

Direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road and close to Dubai Metro, making it an excellent choice for commuters and tenants.

Payment Plan & Handover:

  • 50% during construction

  • 50% on handover (Q4 2027)

  • Flexible payment options & freehold ownership for all nationalities

Why Invest in Azizi Wares?

  • Attractive entry price starting from 128.000€.

  • High rental demand due to proximity to business hubs & metro.

  • Excellent infrastructure in a growing community.

  • Developed by Azizi Developments – trusted name in Dubai real estate.

Conclusion:

Azizi Wares is more than just a home – it’s a smart lifestyle investment in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing districts.
Ideal for first-time buyers, savvy investors, and families seeking modern living at competitive prices.

Secure your unit today and benefit from an attractive payment plan!

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

