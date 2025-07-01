Residential complex Azizi Wares – Modern Living & Investment in Downtown Jebel Ali, Dubai.

Azizi Wares – Modern Living & Investment in Downtown Jebel Ali, Dubai.

Project Overview:

Discover Azizi Wares, a contemporary residential development in the heart of Downtown Jebel Ali. Combining stylish design, smart layouts, and top-class facilities, this project is perfect for end-users and investors alike.

With its prime location close to Jebel Ali Free Zone, Expo City Dubai, and Dubai Marina, it offers both lifestyle and capital growth potential.

Apartment Types, Sizes & Prices:

Unit TypeSize (approx. m²)Starting Price (€)

Studio ~ 30 m² from 128.000€

1-Bedroom ~ 45 m² from 183.000€

2-Bedroom ~ 65 m² from 345.000€

Amenities & Facilities:

Infinity swimming pool for adults & kids.

Separate gyms for men & women.

Private cinema & gaming lounge.

Children’s play areas & clubhouse.

24/7 concierge & security.

Ample parking space.

Location Advantages:

5 mins → Jebel Ali Free Zone

8 mins → Expo City Dubai & Dubai Parks

13 mins → Ibn Battuta Mall

18 mins → Dubai Marina / JBR

30 mins → Downtown Dubai (Burj Khalifa)

Direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road and close to Dubai Metro, making it an excellent choice for commuters and tenants.

Payment Plan & Handover:

50% during construction

50% on handover (Q4 2027)

Flexible payment options & freehold ownership for all nationalities

Why Invest in Azizi Wares?

Attractive entry price starting from 128.000€.

High rental demand due to proximity to business hubs & metro.

Excellent infrastructure in a growing community.

Developed by Azizi Developments – trusted name in Dubai real estate.

Conclusion:

Azizi Wares is more than just a home – it’s a smart lifestyle investment in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing districts.

Ideal for first-time buyers, savvy investors, and families seeking modern living at competitive prices.

Secure your unit today and benefit from an attractive payment plan!