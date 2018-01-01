  1. Realting.com
About the complex

New premium residential complex LIV Waterside Brokers! Rental yield - from 6.7% in $! A good option for living and investment! We will provide an investor catalog! The apartments are offered with or without furniture! Installment plan 0%!

Due date - 3 quarters. 2025

Amenities: outdoor pool with cabanas and a spacious bar, several lounges, fitness center, yoga studio and outdoor exercise areas, spa, salt cave, sauna, cold pool, contrast shower, etc.

Location:
LIV Waterside is located next to Al Marsa Street and very close to Sheikh Zayed Road. Along the central highway of the emirate you can get to any area of ​​Dubai.
5–15 minutes - Palm Jumeirah, The Els Golf Club, Ain Dubai.
25–30 minutes - Dubai International Airport (DXB), Downtown Dubai, Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve.

Payment Plan:
40 - under construction
60% - upon completion in September 2025.

Write or call, we will organize a secure transaction with the developer for you!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
2025
Finished
24
New building location
Dubai, UAE

