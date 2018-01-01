New premium residential complex LIV Waterside Brokers! Rental yield - from 6.7% in $! A good option for living and investment! We will provide an investor catalog! The apartments are offered with or without furniture! Installment plan 0%!
Due date - 3 quarters. 2025
Amenities: outdoor pool with cabanas and a spacious bar, several lounges, fitness center, yoga studio and outdoor exercise areas, spa, salt cave, sauna, cold pool, contrast shower, etc.
Location:
LIV Waterside is located next to Al Marsa Street and very close to Sheikh Zayed Road. Along the central highway of the emirate you can get to any area of Dubai.
5–15 minutes - Palm Jumeirah, The Els Golf Club, Ain Dubai.
25–30 minutes - Dubai International Airport (DXB), Downtown Dubai, Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve.
Payment Plan:
40 - under construction
60% - upon completion in September 2025.
Write or call, we will organize a secure transaction with the developer for you!