Residential complex Samana Barari Views – Luxury with Private Pools Overlooking Al Barari

Samana Barari Views – Luxury with Private Pools Overlooking Al Barari.

Dubai’s Greenest Address, Reimagined by Samana.

Studios, 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments | Private Pools | Handover: Q4 2027

Project Overview:

Samana Barari Views is a signature resort-style development by Samana Developers, located in Majan, next to the lush green community of Al Barari. Offering a modern blend of nature, wellness, and bold architecture, this project stands out for its private pools on balconies, smart layouts, and investment-friendly payment plans.

Ideal for investors, residents, and Airbnb hosts, Samana Barari Views is a high-demand project in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing corridors.

Prices & Sizes

Studios with private Pool ~ 36 m² from 177.000€

1 Bedroom with Pool ~ 65 m² from 267.000€

2 Bedroom with Pool ~100 m² from 360.000€

3 Bedroom with Pool ~ 130 m² from 465.000€

All sizes include private balcony with pool (where applicable)

Payment Plan: 15% down • 1% monthly up to 8 years

Handover: Q4 2027

ROI Potential: 8%–10%, especially for short-term rentals

Apartment Features:

Most units with private pools on terrace.

Floor-to-ceiling glass for natural light and park views.

Open-plan European kitchens with built-in appliances.

Modern bathrooms with designer fittings.

Smart-home infrastructure.

Optional furnished upgrade packages.

Resort Amenities:

Infinity-edge pool with sundeck and lounges.

Fitness studio, yoga garden, and wellness zone.

Outdoor cinema & entertainment spaces.

Children’s pool & play area.

Retail shops, coffee bar, and grocery outlet.

Concierge, security, valet parking.

Covered parking and guest access.

📍 Top Location – Majan / Al Barari Zone

2 min to Al Barari & Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311)

5 min to Global Village & IMG Worlds

10 min to Silicon Oasis, Cityland Mall

15 min to Downtown Dubai & Business Bay

Surrounded by parks, schools, clinics, and fitness zones

Who is it for?