Residential complex Samana Barari Views – Luxury with Private Pools Overlooking Al Barari

Samana Barari Views – Luxury with Private Pools Overlooking Al Barari.
Dubai’s Greenest Address, Reimagined by Samana.
Studios, 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments | Private Pools | Handover: Q4 2027
Project Overview:
Samana Barari Views is a signature resort-style development by Samana Developers, located in Majan, next to the lush green community of Al Barari. Offering a modern blend of nature, wellness, and bold architecture, this project stands out for its private pools on balconies, smart layouts, and investment-friendly payment plans.
Ideal for investors, residents, and Airbnb hosts, Samana Barari Views is a high-demand project in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing corridors.
Prices & Sizes
Studios with private Pool ~ 36 m² from 177.000€
1 Bedroom with Pool ~ 65 m² from 267.000€
2 Bedroom with Pool ~100 m² from 360.000€
3 Bedroom with Pool ~ 130 m² from 465.000€
All sizes include private balcony with pool (where applicable)
Payment Plan: 15% down • 1% monthly up to 8 years
Handover: Q4 2027
ROI Potential: 8%–10%, especially for short-term rentals
Apartment Features:
Most units with private pools on terrace.
Floor-to-ceiling glass for natural light and park views.
Open-plan European kitchens with built-in appliances.
Modern bathrooms with designer fittings.
Smart-home infrastructure.
Optional furnished upgrade packages.
Resort Amenities:
Infinity-edge pool with sundeck and lounges.
Fitness studio, yoga garden, and wellness zone.
Outdoor cinema & entertainment spaces.
Children’s pool & play area.
Retail shops, coffee bar, and grocery outlet.
Concierge, security, valet parking.
Covered parking and guest access.
📍 Top Location – Majan / Al Barari Zone
2 min to Al Barari & Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311)
5 min to Global Village & IMG Worlds
10 min to Silicon Oasis, Cityland Mall
15 min to Downtown Dubai & Business Bay
Surrounded by parks, schools, clinics, and fitness zones
Who is it for?
Investors seeking long-term ROI + short-term flexibility.
Buyers wanting resort-style amenities + private pool.
First-time buyers and digital nomads.
Airbnb hosts looking for high-demand layouts under AED 1.5M.