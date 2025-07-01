  1. Realting.com
  3. Residential complex Samana Barari Views – Luxury with Private Pools Overlooking Al Barari

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$206,979
BTC
2.4619689
ETH
129.0423152
USDT
204 636.5051980
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
14
ID: 26786
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Samana Barari Views – Luxury with Private Pools Overlooking Al Barari.

Dubai’s Greenest Address, Reimagined by Samana.

Studios, 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments | Private Pools | Handover: Q4 2027

Project Overview:

Samana Barari Views is a signature resort-style development by Samana Developers, located in Majan, next to the lush green community of Al Barari. Offering a modern blend of nature, wellness, and bold architecture, this project stands out for its private pools on balconies, smart layouts, and investment-friendly payment plans.

Ideal for investors, residents, and Airbnb hosts, Samana Barari Views is a high-demand project in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing corridors.

Prices & Sizes

  • Studios with private Pool ~ 36 m² from 177.000€

  • 1 Bedroom with Pool ~ 65 m² from 267.000€

  • 2 Bedroom with Pool ~100 m² from 360.000€

  • 3 Bedroom with Pool ~ 130 m² from 465.000€

All sizes include private balcony with pool (where applicable)
Payment Plan: 15% down • 1% monthly up to 8 years
Handover: Q4 2027
ROI Potential: 8%–10%, especially for short-term rentals

Apartment Features:

  • Most units with private pools on terrace.

  • Floor-to-ceiling glass for natural light and park views.

  • Open-plan European kitchens with built-in appliances.

  • Modern bathrooms with designer fittings.

  • Smart-home infrastructure.

  • Optional furnished upgrade packages.

Resort Amenities:

  • Infinity-edge pool with sundeck and lounges.

  • Fitness studio, yoga garden, and wellness zone.

  • Outdoor cinema & entertainment spaces.

  • Children’s pool & play area.

  • Retail shops, coffee bar, and grocery outlet.

  • Concierge, security, valet parking.

  • Covered parking and guest access.

📍 Top Location – Majan / Al Barari Zone

  • 2 min to Al Barari & Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311)

  • 5 min to Global Village & IMG Worlds

  • 10 min to Silicon Oasis, Cityland Mall

  • 15 min to Downtown Dubai & Business Bay

  • Surrounded by parks, schools, clinics, and fitness zones

Who is it for?

  • Investors seeking long-term ROI + short-term flexibility.

  • Buyers wanting resort-style amenities + private pool.

  • First-time buyers and digital nomads.

  • Airbnb hosts looking for high-demand layouts under AED 1.5M.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

