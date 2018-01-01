  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Modern residence Seapoint with a beach and an access to the promenade, Emaar Beachfront, Dubai, UAE

Modern residence Seapoint with a beach and an access to the promenade, Emaar Beachfront, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€668,817
;
3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer luxury apartments with panoramic views.

The residence features a landscaped roof-top garden, a garage, an infinity pool, a kids' playground, barbecue areas, cafes and boutiques.

Completion - April, 2028.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located directly on the coast of the Arabian Gulf, in the heart of an exclusive island area, near Sheikh Zayed Road, a marina and a yacht club, 5 minutes from Dubai Marina.

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex High-rise residence Cavalli Tower at 850 meters from the private beach, close to Palm Jumeirah and Downtown, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€16,60M
Residential complex Unikalnye apartamenty dlya investiciy
Dubai, UAE
from
€388,479
Residential complex Premialnye apartamenty v sovremennom stile
Dubai, UAE
from
€455,052
Apartment building 1BR | Grove | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
from
€380,000
Apartment building 1BR | Palm Gateway | Nakheel
Dubai, UAE
from
€951,000
You are viewing
Modern residence Seapoint with a beach and an access to the promenade, Emaar Beachfront, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€668,817
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex SKYROS
Residential complex SKYROS
Dubai, UAE
from
€193,786
Completion date: 2026
SKYROS Location - Arjan End of construction - June 2026   Magnificent 17-story elegant residential tower with luxurious studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms and a swimming pool. Exceptional architectural design, world-class amenities and a welcome location offer a great investment opportunity for those looking for the pinnacle of a luxurious life. Located in a thriving area, the hotel is in close proximity to well-known educational institutions, medical facilities and busy commercial centers. Thanks to easy access to the main transport hubs, residents can easily reach the city center, enjoying privacy. The apartments have private pools, which allows residents to enjoy the luxury of refreshing bathing in the privacy of their own homes. A fully equipped fitness center allows residents to maintain their well-being and stay in excellent shape without even leaving the premises.    Project amenities: Private Pool Apartments Luxurious pool terrace Open air cinema Playground Pool and children's pool  Open and indoor gyms  BBQ area Steam bath and sauna 24 hour security and video surveillance Running path and rooftop basketball court  Roof lounge   Availability:   Dubai Miracle Garden - 5 min Global Village - 10 min Dubai Autodrome - 7 min Emirates Mall - 10 min Burj Khalifa - 10 min Burj Al Arab - 10 min     Available apartments with pools:   Studios from 40 m2 from ( 747 950 AED ) 205 000 $  1 Bed from 81 m2 from ( 1 076 270 AED ) 294 900 $ 2 Bed from 115 m2 from ( 1 794 500 AED ) 491 650 $   Payment plan for 5 years :   20% + 4% DLD - down payment + 667 $ ( administrative. collection ) 1% - every month ( 60 months ) 10% - for the 6th month 5% - for the 12th month 10% - for the 18th month  
Residence
Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€157,204
Area 27–105 m²
3 properties 3
Cozy apartment in a quiet area with developed infrastructure! Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Celestia – is a luxurious eight-story indoor complex that is built in the Dubai South family area. A distinctive feature of the design of the building is warm neutral tones, white colors and smooth black marble. The complex is equipped with a 24-hour video surveillance system, a high-speed elevator and a centralized cooling system. As well as round-the-clock reception and two-level underground parking. The apartments are equipped with panoramic windows that transmit sunlight. Equipped bathrooms, spacious living areas, fitted wardrobes with additional storage space, balconies with scenic views of the surroundings are also provided. UNIQUE: The complex has a gym, a luxurious spa, a jacuzzi, a sauna, a steam bath, a prayer room, a swimming pool, a children's playground and a barbecue area. The building is equipped with high-speed elevators for the convenience of its inhabitants. The temperature in the apartment is maintained by air conditioners. The security system is reinforced by active security personnel and the installation of surveillance cameras. LOCATION: The complex is located in a quiet area, which will allow you to enjoy family idyll and coziness in the relative distance from the bustling city, but in close accessibility from important social amenities. The project is located in the famous Dubai World Central Golf Community. Thanks to this, it is convenient to get to Al-Maktum International Airport and Dubai Expo 2020. - to Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Dubai International, Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Aquarium Al Maktoum International Airports - 28 minutes; - to Dubai Mall, The Walk JBR, Al Qudra Desert and Town Square Recreational Park - 22 minutes; - to Ibn Battuta Mall, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary - 30 minutes. - to Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club - 17 minutes. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will consult for free on all objects of Dubai!
Residence Kvartira v ZhK s prekrasnym mestopolozheniem
Residence Kvartira v ZhK s prekrasnym mestopolozheniem
Dubai, UAE
from
€334,610
Area 29–76 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Apartment with 1 bedroom in LCD, which combines the uniqueness of nature with urban life. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? Great idea! We will help you with the relocation and registration of residency! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Azizi Park Avenue at Meydan is a 5-story complex under construction in the Mohammed Bin Rashid City area of Dubai. This is a combination of nature and urban life, it is an exclusive residential building located in the very center of Dubai, UAE. This low residential complex is home to an impressive combination of 1 and 2-bedroom apartments, as well as luxurious amenities. All apartments have living rooms, fitted wardrobes and balconies. A bathroom adjoins each bedroom. INFRASTRUCTURE PLUSS: - Terrace, relaxation areas - Fitness room - Pool, sauna, spa - lounge - Tennis court - Playground - Well-maintained green territory and playground PLAYS OF THE PLACE OF THE STATUS: - Popular shopping centers - Schools and kindergartens - Golf course - Field for the Friday Cricket Ground IPL; - The iPod of Meydan. - Hartland Greens Park; - Reserve Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary; - Jumeirah Beach. Park Avenue residents can reach Dubai Airport by car in 20 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport will take about 40 minutes to travel. Park Avenue is a 5-20-minute drive from Park Avenue: 1. Meydan Bridge – a unique wave-shaped bridge with bright backlight and picturesque views of Dubai. 2. Burj Al Arab – a unique hotel in shape resembling a sail. 3. Dubai Creek Tower – one of the highest viewing platforms of the emirate. Let's tell you all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. We will consult on Dubai facilities for free! Write or call, answer all your questions!  
Realting.com
Go