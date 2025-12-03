Residential complex Magnolia

Magnolia is a stylish modern hotel in the heart of Internet City with entertainment and comfort for any format of stay!



Magnolia is a modern five-storey hotel from Palladium Development, located in one of the most dynamic areas of Dubai - Dubai Internet City.



Food and service

On the territory there is a restaurant offering a variety of international and regional cuisine. The atmosphere of the restaurant is relaxed and pleasant, which makes it suitable both for business meetings and for quiet dinners or breakfasts before a busy day.



The service at Magnolia emphasizes the friendliness, attention to detail and traditional hospitality of the Dubai hospitality segment.



Entertainment and leisure

The hotel offers excellent opportunities for recreation and entertainment:



- pool play area,

- bowling,

Spaces that are ideal for groups of friends, family nights or informal interactions with colleagues.



These zones create an atmosphere of lively, socially oriented space, which makes the hotel attractive for different categories of guests.



Location and transport accessibility

Dubai Internet City provides Magnolia guests with easy access to Dubai’s key locations:



- proximity to Media City and Knowledge Village business clusters,

A few minutes to the beaches of JBR and Palm Jumeirah,

Quick access to Mall of the Emirates

- convenient connection with the main highways of the city.



This location makes the hotel an ideal choice for those who travel on business, come on vacation or look for a comfortable and affordable accommodation near the main attractions of the city.



Magnolia is a combination of affordable comfort, modern amenities and a great location in one of the most sought-after areas of Dubai.