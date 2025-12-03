  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Magnolia

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$340,400
;
4
ID: 33022
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Dubai Internet City (~ 700 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Magnolia is a stylish modern hotel in the heart of Internet City with entertainment and comfort for any format of stay!

Magnolia is a modern five-storey hotel from Palladium Development, located in one of the most dynamic areas of Dubai - Dubai Internet City.

Food and service
On the territory there is a restaurant offering a variety of international and regional cuisine. The atmosphere of the restaurant is relaxed and pleasant, which makes it suitable both for business meetings and for quiet dinners or breakfasts before a busy day.

The service at Magnolia emphasizes the friendliness, attention to detail and traditional hospitality of the Dubai hospitality segment.

Entertainment and leisure
The hotel offers excellent opportunities for recreation and entertainment:

- pool play area,
- bowling,
Spaces that are ideal for groups of friends, family nights or informal interactions with colleagues.

These zones create an atmosphere of lively, socially oriented space, which makes the hotel attractive for different categories of guests.

Location and transport accessibility
Dubai Internet City provides Magnolia guests with easy access to Dubai’s key locations:

- proximity to Media City and Knowledge Village business clusters,
A few minutes to the beaches of JBR and Palm Jumeirah,
Quick access to Mall of the Emirates
- convenient connection with the main highways of the city.

This location makes the hotel an ideal choice for those who travel on business, come on vacation or look for a comfortable and affordable accommodation near the main attractions of the city.

Magnolia is a combination of affordable comfort, modern amenities and a great location in one of the most sought-after areas of Dubai.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink

