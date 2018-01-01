  1. Realting.com
  Apartments in a first-class complex Berkeley Place with a wide range of amenities, MBR City, Dubai, UAE

Apartments in a first-class complex Berkeley Place with a wide range of amenities, MBR City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€589,202
About the complex

The residential complex consists of studios and apartments with 1–2 bedrooms with area from 52 m² to 139 m².

Ground floor of the complex includes reception, coffee shop, workstation, reading area, lounge, bicycle parking and maintenance service, EV charging stations and residents parking entrance, access to outdoor leisure park and basketball area.

Next level offers arcade room, table tennis area, outdoor and indoor fitness studio, Yoga deck, steam shower & sauna rooms, changing rooms, garden with seating areas.

Rooftop have pool and sun loungers area, outdoor shower area, changing rooms, lounge area & viewing deck, kitchen & BBQ area.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Dual-pane tinted glass, glass balustrades on balconies with wood look porcelain tile flooring, central staircases with windows for daylight, garbage rooms with recycling centers on every floor, and LED lighting.

Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure

A thriving neighbourhood that inspires life, comfort and convenience in every corner, Mohammed Bin Rashid City is a beautiful waterfront community spread across 8 million sq. ft. of beautiful, lush and rich landscapes. With expanses of green space, world-class amenities, and a fully integrated community with recreational facilities, schools, and parks, this vibrant community is the perfect home. Complex is in close proximity to some of the city’s most iconic landmarks and breathtaking destinations. Pedestrian pathways, park, cycling track and bus stop all immediately adjacent the building. Walking distance to the canal and future metro station. Close access to city center, nature reserve, malls etc.

  • International schools — 4 minutes drive
  • Meydan mall and racecourse — 10 minutes drive
  • Downtown, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera — 12 minutes drive
  • Dubai International Airport — 17 minutes drive
  • Emirates Golf Club and Palm Jumeirah — 20 minutes drive
  • Al Maktoum International Airport — 30 minutes drive
Dubai, UAE

