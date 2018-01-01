  1. Realting.com
  3. Apartments in Astoria complex by Segrex for residence visa with yields starting from 4.9%, in quiet area of JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€150,500
About the complex

The residential complex consists of studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms.

Each apartment has built-in / walk-in closets, equipped kitchen and bathrooms with high quality ceramic finishes .

Deduction of rental income:

- Service charges: $38.1 per m2 per year (or 13 AED per sq ft/year)

- Air conditioning charges: calculated on a building-wide basis and paid for by a resident - owner or tenant (if rented out).

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: central air conditioning, intercom, 24-hour security, sauna, steam room, 2 indoor squash courts, basketball court, children's pool, roof terrace, and coffee shop.

Advantages
  • Dubai is one of the most attractive investment destinations (Top 4 cities by safety (Euromonitor International), Top 5 most visited cities in the world, Top 1 by the money amount spent by tourists).
  • Dubai has a developed economy (0% income/capital gains/dividends tax; freezones — areas with beneficial tax and customs systems; stable currency exchange rate; low inflation rate).
  • Prices in Dubai are predicted to continue to rise due to investor demand. The total volume of transactions in the first two quarters of 2022 reached 22 thousand, it is 45% more than in 2021. By the second quarter of 2022, apartment prices in Dubai were up 38.9% year-on-year.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The building is located in Jumeirah Village. This rapidly growing area in the heart of New Dubai is popular with families due to its central location, transport accessibility and attractive real estate prices.

The area is divided into 2 sub-districts - Jumeirah Village Triangle, which is mainly built up with residential townhouses and villas; and the much larger Jumeirah Village Circle with a landscaped area in the center of the development.

Jumeirah Village Circle is a quiet neighborhood with 33 landscaped parks, schools, shopping areas, cafes and restaurants.

There are cafes and restaurants, a supermarket, several parks and bus stops within walking distance of the building.

Distance:

  • Dubai Marina - 15 minutes by car.
  • City Centre, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Airport - 25-30 minutes.
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Similar complexes
Apartment building 3BR | Amber | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€507,000
Residential complex Samana Waves II — apartments with private swimming pools in a residential complex by Samana with wellness centre in JVC, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€361,078
Residence Orla Dorchester Collection by Omniyat
Dubai, UAE
from
€5,58M
Residential complex Jawaher Residences
Sharjah, UAE
from
€387,459
Apartment building 5BR | The Sanctuary | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€5,07M
Other complexes
Residential complex New high-rise residence Coral Reef with swimming pools and a spa center, Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Coral Reef with swimming pools and a spa center, Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€831,267
Agency: TRANIO
Discover a new level of luxury living at Coral Reef's newest development. The residential complex is equipped with luxury apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms. The interior design of the spacious apartments is inspired by coral reefs. Residents have access to an infinity pool, spa area and gym, observation decks, restaurants and recreation areas. The residence features numerous swimming pools, including an LED infinity pool, a spa center, a gym. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2028. Features of the flats Tile flooring Fitted wardrobes Kitchen cabinetry and appliances (fridge, hob, hood) Facilities and equipment in the house Floating restaurant; Swimming pool; Children playground; Public podium with gym; Galleries and museums; Retail and fine dining. Advantages Installments 70/30: 20% – down payment; 50% – while construction is underway; 30% – after the project is completed. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai International Airport - 10 km Downtown Dubai - 8 km Expo 2020 - 35 km Dubai Marina - 25 km Dubai Mall - 8 km
Residential complex Azizi Vista — low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City
Residential complex Azizi Vista — low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City
Dubai, UAE
from
€200,889
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a kids' playground, a barbecue area and a yoga area, a landscaped garden. Completion - September, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near restaurants ans cafes, polo and equestrian clubs, a golf club and Sheikh Zayed Road. Equestrian Club - 2 minutes Sheikh Zayed Road - 3 minutes Autodrome Dubai - 3 minutes Dubai Marina - 18 minutes International airport - 25 minutes
Residential complex MAG22
Residential complex MAG22
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,46M
Area 274–366 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! MAG 22 at Meydan — is a new residential complex from MAG PD, offering luxurious 2 and 3 bedroom design townhouses located in the Meydan Citi area. The complex offers improved living standards in a calm environment of a residential area and access to modern services and amenities. Infrastructure: - pool; - Fitness club; - barbecue areas; - restaurant and cafe; - open gym; - shopping center; - shops and supermarkets; - children's playground; - parking; - foot and treadmills; - parks and gardens; - schools and kindergartens. Meydan Citi has a unique personality, thanks to its ideal location and convenient access to important attractions. Location: - Al Maktoum International Airport - 35 minutes; - Dubai International Airport - 21 minutes; - Dubai Opera - 20 minutes; - Meydan Mall - 15 minutes; Economic attractiveness: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment from 7%; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. Plus working with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!
