310 Riverside Crescent

Dubai, UAE

Foreign real estate from 40,000$. FREE CONSULTATION. ASSISTANCE IN OBTAINING RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; annual return on investment of up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in Russia, UAE, Georgia and other countries. - we will select real estate for your budget and desires! LUCE — is a high-rise residential complex of ultra-luxury class from the developer of the boutique real estate Taraf, known for its premium projects in Dubai. The majestic tower of shimmering glass panels shining in the suns rays will be built on the eastern crescent of Palm Jumeirah. Each apartment includes a private balcony, a staff room, a laundry room. Residents of the exclusive duplex and penthouse will also have access to a private swimming pool, patio and outdoor private recreation areas. There is a guarded parking on the territory of the complex. Well-thought-out plans are focused on the maximum comfort of residents. For the decoration of the premises use natural high-quality materials, the design will be dominated by soft lines and calm shades of white and earthy colors. Floor-to-ceiling windows will allow you to enjoy all the benefits of natural light and provide breathtaking panoramic views of the Dubai skyline and the Arabian Gulf. Infrastructure: The owners of the residences in the LUCE complex will have access to high-class amenities, including an infinity pool, a private beach, a lounge. As long as the children have fun at the playground or in a separate pool, adults can visit the relaxation room or play sports in the gym with first-class modern equipment. Location: Luxury residential complex LUCE is located on the world-famous man-made island Palm Jumeirah. The project will rise on the eastern crescent, surrounded by five-star hotels and fashionable resorts. Within walking distance from LUCE there are many cafes, restaurants, shops and entertainment facilities. Less than 10 minutes by car is Palm Atlantis Monorail Station. This is the most environmentally friendly mode of transport in the world, which will allow you to quickly reach the mainland of the emirate. By Sheikh Zayed Road, located 15 minutes drive from the complex, you can easily reach the popular locations of Dubai. A trip to Dubai Marina or Burj Al Arab takes no more than 25 minutes. Downtown Dubai attractions are within a 35-minute drive from LUCE. In this area you can go shopping in Dubai Mall, enjoy the views of the metropolis at the top of Burj Khalifa or admire the bright shows of Dubai Fountain. The road to Dubai International Airport (DXB) takes about 50 minutes, as well as to Al-Maktuma International Airport (DWC). Call or write, we will advise you for free, we will tell you all about the most profitable facilities in the UAE!