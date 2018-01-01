  1. Realting.com
  3. 310 Riverside Crescent

310 Riverside Crescent

Dubai, UAE
€390,569
About the complex

Apartment with a stunning panoramic view overlooking the lagoon! The apartments are furnished and all kitchens are equipped with branded Siemens appliances! Interest-free installments! A wonderful apartment for living, investing and renting out!

The comfortable 310 Riverside Crescent complex is located in the Bukadra area.

Facilities and Infrastructure: Sun loungers, day beds and cabanas, yoga area, indoor gym, children's play areas, sauna and hammam, art and music room, sky gardens on several levels, international school, kindergarten, open-air theater, gardens, zoo.

Location:
Ras Al Khor - 5 minutes
Business Bay - 12 minutes
DXB - 12 minutes
Dubai Mall - 15 minutes
Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes

Payment Plan:
80% - under construction
20% - upon completion

Write or call, we will answer all your questions!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2027
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
70
New building location
Dubai, UAE

310 Riverside Crescent
Dubai, UAE
from
€390,569
