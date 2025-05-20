  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New residence LAGOON views (Phase 2) with swimming pools, gardens and entertainment areas, Golf city (Damac Hills), Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residence LAGOON views (Phase 2) with swimming pools, gardens and entertainment areas, Golf city (Damac Hills), Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$273,467
;
16
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 16623
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2365349
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

We offer apartments with balconies.

The residence features gardens, swimming pools, a beach club, an outdoor spa area, lounge areas, a kids' playground.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Double glazing
  • Central air conditioning
  • TV
  • Tile flooring
  • Fitted wardrobes in the bedrooms
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Kitchen appliances (cooker, hood, fridge, washing machine)
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Polo & Equestrian Club – 10 minutes
  • Autodrome– 12 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates - 24 minutes
  • Medical center - 9 minutes
  • School - 5 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartments in the new Violet 4 residence with a swimming pool, parks and a petting zoo in the Damac Hills 2 area, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$686,894
Residential complex High-rise premium residence Creek Residences near the yacht marina, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,22M
Residential complex Six Senses branded luxury apartments in the prestigious Dubai Marina area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,42M
Residential complex Nw residence Citywalk with a swimming pool and a garden close to Burj Khalifa, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,95M
Residential complex New Eden House Park Residence with a swimming pool, a kindergarten and services close to Jumeirah Beach, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$943,752
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence LAGOON views (Phase 2) with swimming pools, gardens and entertainment areas, Golf city (Damac Hills), Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$273,467
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Oasiz
Residential complex Oasiz
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$231,422
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 38
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex The Sterling
Residential complex The Sterling
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$478,862
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 25
Area 67–80 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. The Sterling's unique apartment in downtown Dubai in Business Bay with 1 bedroom. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Sokoon 3
Residential complex Sokoon 3
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$202,740
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 6
Apartment for sale in the new Sokoon 3 project in Sharjah! The apartment is equipped with a kitchen set and household appliances! Smart home system! Interest-free installments! Suitable for living and investment! Amenities: health club, children's and adult pools, play area for children, ga…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
Show all publications