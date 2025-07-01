Residential complex Exclusive Waterfront Living on Dubai Islands. Fully Furnished. Beach Walk Grand 2

Beach Walk Grand 2 – Exclusive Waterfront Living on Dubai Islands.
Fully Furnished Apartments & Duplexes with Resort‑Style Amenities.
1–3 Bedroom Apartments & 3–4 Bedroom Duplexes | Handover: Q4 2027.
Project Overview
Beach Walk Grand 2 by Imtiaz Developments is a premium coastal residence situated along the stunning seafront of Dubai Islands — a visionary new urban‑island destination featuring 21 km of pristine beaches, marinas, and luxury resorts. The development blends sleek architecture with full interior furnishing, creating a sophisticated island lifestyle just minutes from downtown.
Prices & Sizes
1 Bedroom Apartment ~ 98 m² from 570.000€
2 Bedroom Apartment ~ 142 m² from 833.000€
3 Bedroom Penthouse ~ 176 m² from 920.000€
4 Bedroom Duplexes ~ 403 m² from 1.960.000€
Payment Plan: 60% during construction • 40% on handover.
Handover: Q4 2027
Fully furnished turnkey units included.
Features & Amenities:
Rooftop infinity pools, floating cabanas, and plunge pools in select units.
State-of-the-art gym, yoga deck, wellness zone & outdoor spa.
Landscaped gardens, Zen lounges, BBQ & sunbathing areas.
Kids’ play zones, sky cinema, co-working lounges.
Private beach access & dedicated concierge service.
Smart home systems, premium kitchens, high ceilings & panoramic sea views.
Prime Location – Dubai Islands:
Just 15–20 min to Downtown Dubai & Dubai International Airport.
Well-connected via the upcoming Infinity Bridge to mainland Dubai.
Proximity to luxury resorts, marinas, entertainment & retail destinations.
Investment Potential:
Rental yield projected at 6–8% due to beachfront appeal and furnished units.
Annual capital growth of 20–30% projected over the coming years.
Perfect For:
International buyers seeking turnkey beachfront property with high yield.
Lifestyle residents who value luxury beach living & modern amenities.
Investors targeting Dubai Islands’ unique growth corridor.
End-users seeking ready-to-rent or family‑friendly homes.