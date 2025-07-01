  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex Exclusive Waterfront Living on Dubai Islands. Fully Furnished. Beach Walk Grand 2

Residential complex Exclusive Waterfront Living on Dubai Islands. Fully Furnished. Beach Walk Grand 2

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$651,184
BTC
7.7457008
ETH
405.9852968
USDT
643 815.2643001
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
21
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27206
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Beach Walk Grand 2 – Exclusive Waterfront Living on Dubai Islands.

Fully Furnished Apartments & Duplexes with Resort‑Style Amenities.

1–3 Bedroom Apartments & 3–4 Bedroom Duplexes | Handover: Q4 2027.

Project Overview

Beach Walk Grand 2 by Imtiaz Developments is a premium coastal residence situated along the stunning seafront of Dubai Islands — a visionary new urban‑island destination featuring 21 km of pristine beaches, marinas, and luxury resorts. The development blends sleek architecture with full interior furnishing, creating a sophisticated island lifestyle just minutes from downtown.

Prices & Sizes

  • 1 Bedroom Apartment ~ 98 m² from 570.000€

  • 2 Bedroom Apartment ~ 142 m² from 833.000€

  • 3 Bedroom Penthouse ~ 176 m² from 920.000€

  • 4 Bedroom Duplexes ~ 403 m² from 1.960.000€

Payment Plan: 60% during construction • 40% on handover.
Handover: Q4 2027
Fully furnished turnkey units included.

Features & Amenities:

  • Rooftop infinity pools, floating cabanas, and plunge pools in select units.

  • State-of-the-art gym, yoga deck, wellness zone & outdoor spa.

  • Landscaped gardens, Zen lounges, BBQ & sunbathing areas.

  • Kids’ play zones, sky cinema, co-working lounges.

  • Private beach access & dedicated concierge service.

  • Smart home systems, premium kitchens, high ceilings & panoramic sea views.

Prime Location – Dubai Islands:

  • Just 15–20 min to Downtown Dubai & Dubai International Airport.

  • Well-connected via the upcoming Infinity Bridge to mainland Dubai.

  • Proximity to luxury resorts, marinas, entertainment & retail destinations.

Investment Potential:

  • Rental yield projected at 6–8% due to beachfront appeal and furnished units.

  • Annual capital growth of 20–30% projected over the coming years.

Perfect For:

  • International buyers seeking turnkey beachfront property with high yield.

  • Lifestyle residents who value luxury beach living & modern amenities.

  • Investors targeting Dubai Islands’ unique growth corridor.

  • End-users seeking ready-to-rent or family‑friendly homes.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Penthouse in the new high-rise Atelis project with pools, gardens and a direct access to the promenade, Dubai Design District, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,79M
Residential complex New Oria Residence with a garden and swimming pools near the canal, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$777,556
Residential complex The Crestmark
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$817,761
Residence Orla Dorchester Collection by Omniyat
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$5,98M
Residential complex New Aeon Residence with a beach and a panoramic view close to the yacht club and Downtown Dubai, Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,07M
You are viewing
Residential complex Exclusive Waterfront Living on Dubai Islands. Fully Furnished. Beach Walk Grand 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$651,184
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Peninsula 4 Select Group
Apartment building Peninsula 4 Select Group
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,86M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Discover Peninsula Four, The Plaza by Select Group, an unparalleled luxury development in the heart of Business Bay, Dubai. This prestigious project boasts two iconic 52-storey towers and an exclusive collection of 16 opulent waterfront duplex lofts. Each residence, whether a studio, one, tw…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex The Corner
Residential complex The Corner
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Apartments in the exclusive residential complex The Corner in the Dubai Land area! Apartments for life and investment! Fully furnished kitchen with appliances! Popular location! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installment plan in the UAE! Amenities: gym, indoor fa…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Kempinski Residences The Creek — new residence by Swiss Property with a swimming pool, a spa center and a panoramic view in Dubai Healthcare City
Residential complex Kempinski Residences The Creek — new residence by Swiss Property with a swimming pool, a spa center and a panoramic view in Dubai Healthcare City
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,99M
We offer furnished apartments with spacious terraces and balconies, and panoramic views. The avantgarde residence features a panoramic view, around-the-clock concierge service and security, a parking, an outdoor swimming pool, a spa center, a gym, a yoga studio, sports grounds, a games room,…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications