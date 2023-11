Dubai, UAE

from €557,038

71 m² 1

Completion date: 2028

Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today! - The growth of the market and the economy of the country. - Taxes 0% and security. All rental or sale income is yours! - We will help to acquire real estate in person and remotely. - Only experienced brokers who can find a profitable object for any means. - Permanent profit in currency from rent without the need to stay in the country. - Assistance in obtaining a resident visa and opening accounts, companies. - Providing interest-free installments of up to 3-5 years for residents. - Assistance in the resale of property and income. Apartments in the popular Bayview T2 complex in the Dubai Marina area. Residences are fully furnished! The complex will have many amenities that will provide an incredible vacation. Among them are — infinity pool, shady pool area, barbecue area, rooftop garden, boutiques and cafes on the ground floor, children's pool, play area and much more. The complex is located next to Sheikh Zayed Road — the main highway, — so you can reach many important infrastructure, including educational institutions and medical facilities, in just 5 – 10 minutes. Among them are — Monroe’s Nursery, American University in Dubai, Spinneys, Carrefour, Marina Medical Center and Al Manara Pharmacy. The nearest entertainment venues are — Skydive Dubai and Dubai International Marine Club. Dubai International Airport is a half hour drive from Bayview by Address Resorts. Payment Plan: 90% - under construction 10% - upon completion Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!