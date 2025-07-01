  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New tower in the premium Golf Greens project with golf islands, infinity pools and an expansive green space, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New tower in the premium Golf Greens project with golf islands, infinity pools and an expansive green space, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$255,737
;
9
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27195
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2471521
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 31/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Complex is nestled amidst swaying palms and stunning views of the fairways at DAMAC Hills. Within this remarkable destination lies the renowned Trump International Golf Club Dubai, alongside an expansive parkland spanning nearly 4 million square feet. This expansive green space presents a multitude of themed areas for leisure, including sports fields, a skate park, a wave pool, a petting farm, a dog park, and a plethora of other engaging attractions. The luxury complex offers apartments with 1–2 bedrooms and townhouses with 2–3 bedrooms.

Features:

  • pool with golf islands
  • palms garden
  • chill-out lounge
  • infinity pools
  • golf simulator
  • apartments with balconies and view of the golf course

Payment plan options: 50/50 or 60/40

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club – 10 minutes
  • Dubai Autodrome – 12 minutes
  • The Plantation Equestrian and Polo Club – 11 minutes
  • Dubai International Stadium – 14 minutes
  • Hamdan Sports Complex – 15 minutes
  • First Avenue Mall – 11 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates – 24 minutes
  • Aster Medical Centre – 9 minutes
  • Mediclinic Parkview Hospital – 12 minutes
  • NMC Royal Hospital – 19 minutes
  • Park Inn by Radisson – 10 minutes
  • Studio One Hotel – 9 minutes
  • Five Hotel Jumeirah Village Circle – 19 minutes
  • Jebel Ali School – 5 minutes
  • Fairgreen International School – 11 minutes
  • Global Indian International School – 16 minutes
  • Safa Community School – 18 minutes
  • Kings’ School – 21 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 28 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New high-rise residence Claydon House with three swimming pools, a lagoon and a promenade, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,54M
Residential complex Aykon City
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$323,918
Apartment building Neila Azizi
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$243,273
Residential complex Cloud Tower — new residence by Tiger Group with swimming pools and a panoramic view in JVT, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$341,423
Residential complex New project Samana Hills South with swimming pools, a wellness center and gardens close to a highway, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$242,128
You are viewing
Residential complex New tower in the premium Golf Greens project with golf islands, infinity pools and an expansive green space, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$255,737
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex A99
Residential complex A99
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$254,170
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 13
Apartments in the new residential complex A99 in Dubai Land! An excellent option for living and investment! First-class amenities for a comfortable stay! On the shores of the Persian Gulf! Fully furnished kitchen! Installment plan 0%! - cost of 2 bedroom starts from $254,170; - area from 10…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building Sky Vista PHD
Apartment building Sky Vista PHD
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$939,949
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Own your own luxury apartment in the heart of JVC at "Sky Vista" near Jason Derulo's house. This exclusive property offers unprecedented opulence with bespoke touches from iconic Italian brand Versace. 2 bedroom apartments, 2 bedroom duplex apartments and 3 bedroom apartments. Main featu…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence One Canal with a swimming pool and a spa center, Canal Front, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence One Canal with a swimming pool and a spa center, Canal Front, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$17,50M
We offer apartments with panoramic views. The residence features around-the-clock concierge service, lounge areas, a swimming pool, a cafe, a spa center, a gym. Completion - 4th quarter of 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure DIFC - 5 minutes Burj Al Arab - 7 minutes Mall of Emirates -…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications