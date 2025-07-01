  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New Lucky Oasis Residence with a beach pool, a club and a mini golf, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Lucky Oasis Residence with a beach pool, a club and a mini golf, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$289,054
10/07/2025
$289,054
09/07/2025
$288,583
08/07/2025
$287,715
06/07/2025
$287,727
05/07/2025
$288,195
04/07/2025
$287,039
03/07/2025
$287,363
02/07/2025
$287,507
01/07/2025
$289,237
29/06/2025
$289,195
28/06/2025
$289,718
27/06/2025
$289,939
26/06/2025
$291,492
25/06/2025
$292,436
24/06/2025
$294,938
22/06/2025
$294,130
21/06/2025
$294,414
20/06/2025
$295,905
19/06/2025
$294,850
18/06/2025
$293,362
;
5
ID: 23238
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2415748
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 10/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Lucky Oasis Residence by Lucky Aeon is your own oasis of luxury and comfort in the heart of Dubai!

This unique residential complex offers the ideal combination of modern design, exceptional amenities and strategic location. Spacious apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows open impressive views of the urban landscapes, creating cozy and elegant atmosphere.

Every detail in Lucky Oasis Residence is carefully thought-out: stylish interiors with high-quality materials, user-friendly layout, and spacious living areas. The complex is suitable for both family living and value-enhancing investments in real estate.

Premium infrastructure includes swimming pools with a lounge area, a modern fitness center, indoor and outdoor kids' playgrounds, a clubhouse, barbecue areas. There are also green areas and cozy gazeboes, where you can have a good time with your friends and family.

The project features:

  • spacious apartments with floor-to-ceiling glazing and thought-out design
  • advanced solutions and quality finishing
  • well-developed infrastructure for active and comfortable lifestyle

Amenities:

  • beach pool
  • clubhouse
  • barbecue areas and gazeboes
  • kids' play areas (indoor and outdoor)
  • fitness room with aerobics and yoga area
  • roof-top party area
  • mini golf course and Topgolf simulator

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Payment plan

60% during construction, 40% after completion

Features of the flats

Semi-furnished units: fully equipped kitchen with European appliances (Lucky Royale - “Tekka”, Lucky Oasis - “CM”) - fridge, freezer, stove, oven, hood, washing machine, and also in every 1+bhk dishwasher installed in a kitchen island

Location and nearby infrastructure

Due to the advantageous location, you'll always be at the heart of it all: there are upscale schools, shopping malls, restaurants, and the main landmarks of the city nearby. The project is ideal both for private living, and for investment, due to thought-out payment plan and high real estate price growth potential in this area.

  • Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 15 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 30 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates - 20 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes
