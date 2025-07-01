Residential complex New Lucky Oasis Residence with a beach pool, a club and a mini golf, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Lucky Oasis Residence by Lucky Aeon is your own oasis of luxury and comfort in the heart of Dubai!
This unique residential complex offers the ideal combination of modern design, exceptional amenities and strategic location. Spacious apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows open impressive views of the urban landscapes, creating cozy and elegant atmosphere.
Every detail in Lucky Oasis Residence is carefully thought-out: stylish interiors with high-quality materials, user-friendly layout, and spacious living areas. The complex is suitable for both family living and value-enhancing investments in real estate.
Premium infrastructure includes swimming pools with a lounge area, a modern fitness center, indoor and outdoor kids' playgrounds, a clubhouse, barbecue areas. There are also green areas and cozy gazeboes, where you can have a good time with your friends and family.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.
60% during construction, 40% after completion
Semi-furnished units: fully equipped kitchen with European appliances (Lucky Royale - “Tekka”, Lucky Oasis - “CM”) - fridge, freezer, stove, oven, hood, washing machine, and also in every 1+bhk dishwasher installed in a kitchen islandLocation and nearby infrastructure
Due to the advantageous location, you'll always be at the heart of it all: there are upscale schools, shopping malls, restaurants, and the main landmarks of the city nearby. The project is ideal both for private living, and for investment, due to thought-out payment plan and high real estate price growth potential in this area.