Residential complex New Lucky Oasis Residence with a beach pool, a club and a mini golf, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Lucky Oasis Residence by Lucky Aeon is your own oasis of luxury and comfort in the heart of Dubai!

This unique residential complex offers the ideal combination of modern design, exceptional amenities and strategic location. Spacious apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows open impressive views of the urban landscapes, creating cozy and elegant atmosphere.

Every detail in Lucky Oasis Residence is carefully thought-out: stylish interiors with high-quality materials, user-friendly layout, and spacious living areas. The complex is suitable for both family living and value-enhancing investments in real estate.

Premium infrastructure includes swimming pools with a lounge area, a modern fitness center, indoor and outdoor kids' playgrounds, a clubhouse, barbecue areas. There are also green areas and cozy gazeboes, where you can have a good time with your friends and family.

The project features:

spacious apartments with floor-to-ceiling glazing and thought-out design

advanced solutions and quality finishing

well-developed infrastructure for active and comfortable lifestyle

Amenities:

beach pool

clubhouse

barbecue areas and gazeboes

kids' play areas (indoor and outdoor)

fitness room with aerobics and yoga area

roof-top party area

mini golf course and Topgolf simulator

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Payment plan

60% during construction, 40% after completion

Features of the flats

Semi-furnished units: fully equipped kitchen with European appliances (Lucky Royale - “Tekka”, Lucky Oasis - “CM”) - fridge, freezer, stove, oven, hood, washing machine, and also in every 1+bhk dishwasher installed in a kitchen island

Location and nearby infrastructure

Due to the advantageous location, you'll always be at the heart of it all: there are upscale schools, shopping malls, restaurants, and the main landmarks of the city nearby. The project is ideal both for private living, and for investment, due to thought-out payment plan and high real estate price growth potential in this area.