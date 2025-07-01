  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Apartment in a new building Stylish City-View Apartments with Payment Plan in Dubai JVT

Apartment in a new building Stylish City-View Apartments with Payment Plan in Dubai JVT

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$320,206
;
21
Leave a request
ID: 27726
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    20

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Modern Apartments with Flexible Installments in Jumeirah Village Triangle

Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) is a well-planned, family-friendly community in Dubai known for its tranquil environment, landscaped parks, and modern infrastructure. Strategically located between Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, JVT offers easy connectivity to key destinations like Dubai Marina, JBR, and Downtown Dubai. The area features a mix of villas, townhouses, and low- to mid-rise apartment buildings, appealing to both investors and end-users. With schools, retail outlets, fitness centers, and lush green spaces, JVT provides a balanced lifestyle in a peaceful yet well-connected setting.

Apartments for sale in Jumeirah Village Triangle, are conveniently located just 4 minutes from schools and hospitals, 7 minutes from Dubai Miracle Garden, 15 minutes from Dubai Hills Mall, 17 minutes from Jumeirah Golf Estates, 20 minutes from Bluewaters Island and JBR, 23 minutes from Palm Jumeirah, 26 minutes from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and 30 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

The project features a contemporary residential tower that harmonizes modern architecture with natural elements, offering an open, sun-inspired design through rhythmic façades, floor-to-ceiling windows, and expansive balconies that seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor living. Located in the Jumeirah Village Triangle, the development includes a vibrant multi-functional podium that anchors a wide range of amenities designed to foster wellness, leisure, and community connection. Outdoor amenities include a swimming pool with sunken seating and jacuzzi, sun lounges, a kids’ pool, BBQ and dining area, mini golf, pet garden, padel tennis court, yoga area, outdoor gym, and a suspended running track with panoramic views. Indoor features encompass a fully equipped gym, yoga studio, changing room and spa, kids’ play area with babysitting service, coworking space, and private meeting rooms. Additionally, the tower offers retail and office spaces with a dedicated lobby for professional use, creating a comprehensive lifestyle destination that integrates comfort, vitality, and modern urban living.

The project offers elegantly designed interiors that prioritize light, space, and functionality, with residences available in studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom configurations, each crafted to maximize comfort and usability. The interiors feature open-plan layouts enhanced by floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the living spaces with natural light and offer expansive views of either the Dubai Marina skyline or Jumeirah Golf Estates. Every unit includes spacious terraces or balconies that extend the living experience outdoors. Premium finishes and thoughtful detailing are consistent throughout, with fully fitted kitchens equipped with high-quality white goods, and bedrooms featuring built-in wardrobes that optimize storage without compromising style. Bathrooms are sleek and modern, complementing the overall refined aesthetic, while select units include dedicated study rooms or multi-purpose spaces ideal for work or family needs. The blend of sophisticated materials, neutral palettes, and contemporary design elements ensures each residence supports both relaxation and vibrant everyday living​.


DXB-00245

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence Aqua Dimore with unique swimming pools and green areas in Dubai Science Park, in the center of Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$372,935
Residential complex Spacious premium apartments in a complex with the infrastructure of a five-star hotel, next to the sea, Al Sufouh, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,13M
Residential complex Ivy Gardens by Samana
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$258,992
Residential complex ROYAL BAY
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$953,425
Residential complex New apartments in Silva high-rise complex, Dubai Creek Harbour area, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$501,588
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Stylish City-View Apartments with Payment Plan in Dubai JVT
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$320,206
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Stonehenge 1
Residential complex Stonehenge 1
Residential complex Stonehenge 1
Residential complex Stonehenge 1
Residential complex Stonehenge 1
Residential complex Stonehenge 1
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$141,862
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 11
Area 41–217 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial gu…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
64.0 – 77.0
205,642 – 241,512
Apartment 2 rooms
217.0
622,110
Apartment
41.0
141,862
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences — hotel apartments by WOW developer in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences — hotel apartments by WOW developer in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences — hotel apartments by WOW developer in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences — hotel apartments by WOW developer in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences — hotel apartments by WOW developer in Business Bay, Dubai
Show all Residential complex SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences — hotel apartments by WOW developer in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences — hotel apartments by WOW developer in Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$775,392
This is the first SLS brand hotel in the Middle East. One of the highest in the region (75 floors), the hotel opened in February 2021. The brand is managed by the international company Accor, which has a portfolio of more than 4,500 hotels worldwide. Hotel rating 8.5. It offers luxurious roo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$552,120
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 15
Beachfront Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan Island Al Marjan Island is a stunning man-made archipelago in Ras Al Khaimah, stretching 4.5 kilometers into the Arabian Gulf and offering over 7 kilometers of white-sand beaches and 23 kilometers of waterfront promenade. Com…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications