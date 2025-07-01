Residential complex New AUREL1A Residence with swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE

AUREL1A Residence is a residential complex, offering the unique atmosphere. Every element creates unbelievable eye-catching charm here. Spacious studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available. Each of them is designed with a focus on comfort. Delicate colour palettes, floor-to-ceiling windows, filling the space with natural light - all these create cozy and warm atmosphere.

The residents have an opportunity to relax by the roof-top pool with breathtaking views of the urban landscapes. For those, who like active lifestyle, there is a fully equipped gym. The exclusive lounge area will become the ideal place for communication, where you can meet friends and neighbors. The residents' safety and comfort are guaranteed by around-the-clock security and concierge service. There are convenient parking spaces for every apartment, redeeming you from odd concerns. For families with children, there are kids' playgrounds, where your children can have a good time. And for those, who like barbecue, there are specially equipped areas, where you can give cozy outdoor parties.

Amenities

swimming pools for children and adults

gym

barbecue area

around-the-clock security

kids' playground

lounge area

Payment plan (64/36):

20% - down payment

20% - 5% quarterly during the first year

24% - 1% monthly

36% - completion (4Q 2027)

Facilities and equipment in the house

Partly furnished.

Location and nearby infrastructure

AUREL1A Residence location in Dubai Sports City is one of the most attractive aspects of this project. You can find all the wealth of life in this dynamic area with convenient road junctions and easy access to the main highways.