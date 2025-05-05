  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New Reef 999 Residence with swimming pools and kids' play areas close to highways, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Reef 999 Residence with swimming pools and kids' play areas close to highways, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$323,113
14/04/2025
$321,117
13/04/2025
$321,306
12/04/2025
$322,506
11/04/2025
$329,793
10/04/2025
$331,137
09/04/2025
$332,803
08/04/2025
$332,595
06/04/2025
$332,790
05/04/2025
$329,757
04/04/2025
$334,166
03/04/2025
$337,873
02/04/2025
$337,161
01/04/2025
$336,398
30/03/2025
$307,792
29/03/2025
$310,093
28/03/2025
$311,226
27/03/2025
$310,135
26/03/2025
$309,941
25/03/2025
$308,883
24/03/2025
$307,837
;
20
Media Media
ID: 23362
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2417949
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Reef 999 by Reef Development is the unique residential complex in the prestigious area of Al Furjan, offering refined villas and apartments with advanced technologies, including climate control at the balconies. The complex architecture seamlessly blends with modern lifestyle, and attention to detail and quality creates cozy and luxury atmosphere. Reef 999 is the ideal place for families, which appreciate comfort, safety, and convenient location.

The project offers cozy family atmosphere with an access to parks, schools and lounge areas. The unique air-conditioned balconies allow to enjoy comfort all year round, and well-developed infrastructure of the complex, includes swimming pools, sports grounds and kids' play areas, makes it attractive for all ages. Residents will appreciate proximity to shopping malls and convenient transport connections, ensuring quick access to the main area of the city.

Amenities:

  • outdoor cinema
  • swimming pool and jacuzzi
  • barbecue area with lounge areas
  • kids' pool
  • jogging and yoga area
  • cricket court

Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.

Payment plan 20/40/40%.

Features of the flats

Unfinished with full kitchen appliances

Advantages

Reef 999 is notable for its high yield: apartments ensure annual income of at least 9.5%, and villas offer the yield of 9%. It's a favorable offer for those, who are looking for assets with a view to growth in one of the most dynamic areas of Dubai. Investment in Reef 999 is not only confidence in the future, but also luxury, exceeding expectations.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex has a direct access to major highways and Al Furjan Metro Station (Route 2020) and is located in close proximity to such key areas as Jebel Ali Village, Discovery Gardens, and Ibn Battuta Mall, near schools and healthcare centers.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

