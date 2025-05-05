  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New Havelock Residences with swimming pools in the green area of Jebel Ali Village (Discovery Gardens), Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$190,015
08/05/2025
$190,015
07/05/2025
$190,670
;
17
ID: 25870
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2451825
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Havelock Residences is a new residential project, an embodiment of the modern lifestyle in the heart of one of the most developed and verdant area of Dubai - Jebel Ali Village (Discovery Gardens). Studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available.

Interior spaces are thought out to the last detail - from stylish kitchens, inspiring for master-dishes and warm evenings in the bosom of your family, to bathrooms with premium finishing. Each residence is equipped with "Smart Home" system. For those, who like active lifestyle and family recreation, the complex offers the exclusive range of amenities. There is everything here: from a fully equipped fitness center and a sports studio to an aqua area with swimming pools for children and adults, water slides and squares with fountains. You can train both indoors and outdoors - there is a yoga studio, a jogging track, a boxing court, an outdoor meditation area, VR golf and a basketball court at your disposal. For the little ones, there are indoor and outdoor play areas, trampolines and sport climbing areas. Plunge into the atmosphere of coziness at the outdoor lounge area with a fireplace, taste flavory barbecue at the special barbecue area, or relax by the picturesque lagoon with cascade sandy terraces. For digital natives, there are game areas and multimedia spaces.

Amenities:

  • fitness studio
  • jogging track
  • outdoor cinema
  • kids' room
  • yoga studio
  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • kids' playground
  • skate park
  • climbing wall
  • basketball court
  • electric car charging station
  • barbecue area
  • "Smart Home" system
  • golf simulator (VR golf)

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan: 60/40

Features of the flats

Semi-furnished apartments, kitchen appliances TEKA + smart home

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located within four minutes walk from Discovery Gardens 2 metro station, this project is created for those, who appreciate accessibility, style and high quality of life.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex New Havelock Residences with swimming pools in the green area of Jebel Ali Village (Discovery Gardens), Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$190,015
