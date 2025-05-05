  1. Realting.com
Residential complex First-class residential complex One Residence with excellent infrastructure in Downtown Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$413,621
20
ID: 20244
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2384630
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

One Residence is located in the heart of Downtown, giving you easy access to the city's best dining, shopping and entertainment options. Everything you need for a busy city life is literally on your doorstep. Enjoy panoramic views of the Dubai skyline from spacious apartments with elegant design and high-quality finishes.

One Residence comes out to offer a wide range of first-class amenities that will make your life truly luxurious. Enjoy breathtaking views of the skyline from the infinity pool. While you relax, your children will have fun in the separate children's pool, playground or kids' club. Organize unforgettable meetings with family and friends in the fresh air thanks to a specially equipped barbecue area. Keep fit in the state-of-the-art gym and yoga studio. Have fun with friends and family in the games room or enjoy a movie in the on-site cinema. Stay productive in the state-of-the-art coworking area or take advantage of a variety of other amenities including a golf simulator, music room and on-site laundry.

Installment plan (50/50):

  • 10% – upon booking;
  • 10% – 1st payment 30 days after booking;
  • 5% – 2nd payment (December 2024);
  • 5% – 3rd payment (May 2025);
  • 5% – 4th payment (September 2025);
  • 5% – 5th payment (March 2026);
  • 10% – 6th payment (September 2026);
  • 50% – at the time of project delivery (Q2 2027).
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Infinity pool;
  • Children's pool and playground;
  • BBQ and picnic area;
  • Modern, high-tech gym;
  • Yoga studio;
  • Game room;
  • Cinema;
  • Golf simulator;
  • Music room;
  • Zen Garden;
  • Coworking space.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project has a good location:

  • Dubai Mall – 6 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa – 8 minutes
  • Meydan Racecourse – 14 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport – 16 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab – 20 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah – 20 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

