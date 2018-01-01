  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Maison Elysee

Maison Elysee

Dubai, UAE
from
€166,125
;
7
Leave a request
Call
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Apartments with developed infrastructure in the popular JVC area! Interest-free installments! Fully furnished kitchen! A wonderful apartment for living, investing and renting out!

Maison Elysee is located in the popular Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

Infrastructure: swimming pools, fitness clubs, children's playgrounds, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants.

Location:
5 minutes - Circle Mall
10 minutes - Dubai Miracle Garden
15 minutes - Mall of the Emirates
20 minutes - Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina
28 minutes - Al Maktoum International Airport

Payment Plan:
70% - under construction
30% - after completion of the project

Write or call, we will organize a secure transaction with the developer for you. We will provide an investor catalog!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2027
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
27
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New FLOAREA Residence with swimming pools, waterfalls and a club, Arjan — Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€211,274
Apartment building 2BR | Seascape | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€550,000
Apartment building 1BR | Elano | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€196,000
Apartment building 1BR | Harbour Lights | Mina Rashid
Dubai, UAE
from
€331,000
Apartment building Bugatti Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€4,75M
You are viewing
Maison Elysee
Dubai, UAE
from
€166,125
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex Opalz — new apartments by Danube with private swimming pools in a luxury residence close to Palm Jumeirah and Burj Khalifa in Dubai Science Park
Residential complex Opalz — new apartments by Danube with private swimming pools in a luxury residence close to Palm Jumeirah and Burj Khalifa in Dubai Science Park
Dubai, UAE
from
€404,792
The residence features outdoor lounge area and cinema, swimming pools for children and adults, a jogging track, a kids' playground, a business center, a beauty salon, a yoga studio, a tennis court, a fitness center, a multifunctional room. Completion - August, 2025. Advantages High rental income - up to 8%. Location and nearby infrastructure Sheikh Zayed Road - 8 minutes Mall of Emirates - 7 minutes Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes Dubai Mall - 15 minutes Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes Golf Club - 10 minutes
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building 2BR | Amber | Dubai
Apartment building 2BR | Amber | Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€262,000
The year of construction 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in JVC, known as Amber Binghatti by Binghatti Developers Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,176 Sqft Powder room Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Kid’s play area Leisure & Park area Fitness centre Jogging, Running & Cycling track Shopping & Supermarket area Spa & Sauna room Green Surrounding Sports court Health care centre School & Institute Garden Location Nearby; Dubai International Airport – 10 mins Dubai Marina – 10 mins DIFC – 15 mins Dubai Media City – 15 mins Palm Jumeirah – 15 mins Dubai Internet City – 15 mins Circle Mall – 05 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Agency
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers
Leave a request
Residential complex Ellington Beach House
Residential complex Ellington Beach House
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,75M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Area 117–129 m²
2 properties 2
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Wellington Beach House Apartments at a bargain price! Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - A guarantee of the security of transfers in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will personally show the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Ellington Beach House is a seven-story residential complex that belongs to the category of elite real estate in Dubai. Located in the eastern part of « Crescent » Palm Jumeirah archipelago. Residents of the complex will be able to enjoy beautiful views of the islands and the Gulf horizon. The seven-story building of the residential complex has a modern minimalist design with decorative elements in the eco style. The complex presents a luxurious design decoration with the highest quality materials. The territory of the complex is adjacent to a long sandy beach. Between the building and the sea there is a landscape pool and equipped area for recreation. The apartments have panoramic windows and open large balconies that provide excellent daylight and contribute to the visual expansion of living space. ECONOMIC ADVANCE OF LCD: - In the Palm Jumeirah area, not many new residential buildings are being built, especially in the premium category. At the same time, housing on the islands is in great demand. - Also, investors can obtain a UAE resident visa for three years or ten years, depending on the amount of the purchase. ADVANTAGES: ▪ access to a private beach; ▪ 400 sq. M. m overlooking Palm Jumeirah Beach with sun loungers, private and open arbors and a bar; ▪ spa in the spirit of first-class hotels; ▪ hydrotherapy; ▪ children's pool; ▪ extensive green areas; ▪ club house with a lounge, equipped bar, kitchen, dining room with a screen for friendly and business meetings, as well as an outdoor terrace for cigar lovers; ▪ cafes and restaurants; ▪ basketball court; ▪ tennis court; ▪ table game tables; ▪ hotel-style lobby; ▪ valet and concierge services. TRANSPORT AVAILABILITY: 15 minutes – Dubai Marina resort area 20 minutes – Burj Al Arab sailing hotel, freeson for the IT sector and other business areas of Dubai Internet City; 25 minutes – Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera; 30 minutes – Business Bay Emirate Business Center, Dubai International Airport ( DXB ); 40 minutes – Al Maktoum International Airport ( DWC ). CALL OR WRITE, RESPOND TO ALL QUESTIONS! We will select profitable and reliable real estate. We organize a safe deal with the developer. Legal support for each transaction.
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go