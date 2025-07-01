Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Sea Legend One within a 4-minute walk from the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Sea Legend One opens a new chapter of the coastal life on Dubai Islands, where windows overlook only the serene gulf and sailing-ships on the horizon. The complex includes 11 residential floors, each of which consists of 6 residences. Fully furnished apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available.

Interior spaces are thought out to the last detail: 3-meter-high ceilings and panoramic glazing with mirror coating fill rooms with soft natural light and protect from the noonday heat, and quartz and marble countertops, Hansgrohe and Villeroy & Boch sanitary ware, noiseless Daiking air conditioning system and smart home are already included in the price. Kitchens are equipped with Siemens appliances - from a fridge with an ice generator to a built-in dishwasher and a gas stove with an oven - moving home becomes a pleasant formality: it's enough to bring your favourite books and clothes.

There is a roof-top infinity pool, where water is like blending in with the coastline. A spa complex with a jacuzzi, a sauna and a hamam is nearby. And you can spend evenings in the delightful company of the close ones with full-flavoured barbecue. For children, there is a shallow pool and an eco-friendly playground made of natural materials, then parents can go in for sports in the fitness center with Technogym equipment or make a family movie screening outdoors. You can drive up to your home by an electric car and plug it into the charge station immediately, go through the spacious lobby with marble finishing and a business lounge area.

Amenities:

panoramic roof-top swimming pool with a view of the sea

spa, jacuzzi and sauna

barbecue area

kids' pool

eco-friendly kids' playground

fitness center with Technogym equipment

outdoor cinema

electric car charging stations

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan: 60/40

Facilities and equipment in the house

Fully furnished units, Siemens kitchen appliances.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the heart of Dubai Islands - a new coastal destination just minutes from the city center. Surrounded by beaches, parks and vibrant waterfront life, it offers a balance of peace and convenience. With easy access to Downtown Dubai, the airport, metro stations and key landmarks, everything you need is within reach. The project has excellent accessibility to the city's key business, cultural and leisure destinations.