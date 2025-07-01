  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Deira
  4. Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Sea Legend One within a 4-minute walk from the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Sea Legend One within a 4-minute walk from the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Deira, United Arab Emirates
from
$558,077
;
14
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26611
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2465243
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 03/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Town
    Deira

About the complex

Sea Legend One opens a new chapter of the coastal life on Dubai Islands, where windows overlook only the serene gulf and sailing-ships on the horizon. The complex includes 11 residential floors, each of which consists of 6 residences. Fully furnished apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available.

Interior spaces are thought out to the last detail: 3-meter-high ceilings and panoramic glazing with mirror coating fill rooms with soft natural light and protect from the noonday heat, and quartz and marble countertops, Hansgrohe and Villeroy & Boch sanitary ware, noiseless Daiking air conditioning system and smart home are already included in the price. Kitchens are equipped with Siemens appliances - from a fridge with an ice generator to a built-in dishwasher and a gas stove with an oven - moving home becomes a pleasant formality: it's enough to bring your favourite books and clothes.

There is a roof-top infinity pool, where water is like blending in with the coastline. A spa complex with a jacuzzi, a sauna and a hamam is nearby. And you can spend evenings in the delightful company of the close ones with full-flavoured barbecue. For children, there is a shallow pool and an eco-friendly playground made of natural materials, then parents can go in for sports in the fitness center with Technogym equipment or make a family movie screening outdoors. You can drive up to your home by an electric car and plug it into the charge station immediately, go through the spacious lobby with marble finishing and a business lounge area.

Amenities:

  • panoramic roof-top swimming pool with a view of the sea
  • spa, jacuzzi and sauna
  • barbecue area
  • kids' pool
  • eco-friendly kids' playground
  • fitness center with Technogym equipment
  • outdoor cinema
  • electric car charging stations

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan: 60/40

Facilities and equipment in the house

Fully furnished units, Siemens kitchen appliances.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the heart of Dubai Islands - a new coastal destination just minutes from the city center. Surrounded by beaches, parks and vibrant waterfront life, it offers a balance of peace and convenience. With easy access to Downtown Dubai, the airport, metro stations and key landmarks, everything you need is within reach. The project has excellent accessibility to the city's key business, cultural and leisure destinations.

Location on the map

Deira, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building JW Marriott residences al Marjan Island
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$828,915
Residential complex Binghatti Point
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$204,225
Residential complex Apartments in the new Regent Residences Dubai Sankari Place with swimming pools, spa and 5-star service in the Business Bay area, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$10,63M
Residential complex Ghaf Woods Serra
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$326,714
Apartment building Rixos Hotel & Residences by Nakheel
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,02M
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Sea Legend One within a 4-minute walk from the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Deira, United Arab Emirates
from
$558,077
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence Rixos Beach Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 50 meters from the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Rixos Beach Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 50 meters from the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,08M
The residence features gardens, swimming pools for children and adults, a cinema, a kids' playground, a cafe, a fitness center, a lounge area and a games room. Completion - 1st quarter of 2027. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai International Airport - 18 km (13 minutes) Downtown Dub…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Ocean Cove
Residential complex Ocean Cove
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$482,192
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 9
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex
Residential complex
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$281,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 46
Area 50–175 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The residential complex consists of four blocks connected by a common podium, which is reserved exclusively for the complex's residents. All residences are characterized by a spacious layout, panoramic windows filling the rooms with natural light, and balconies offering stunning panoramic vi…
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications