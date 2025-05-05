Residential complex Prestigious apartments with private pools in Ocean Pearl 2 complex, Dubai Islands area, Dubai, UAE

SAMANA Ocean Pearl 2 is a unique project located on Dubai Islands. Imagine the morning when the first rays of the sun reflect on the endless azure surface, and a light sea breeze fills your home with freshness. The interiors combine sophisticated style and modern technology. Spacious apartments with thoughtful layouts are equipped with high-quality finishes, soft neutral shades and panoramic windows that offer breathtaking views of the ocean. Kitchens are equipped with countertops from a Spanish brand. Doors with massive European inserts and elegant fittings from Devon & Devon emphasize the sophistication of each residence. Apartments with 1-4 bedrooms are available for purchase.

A luxurious infinity pool with panoramic views of the ocean, exclusive private pools in some apartments, a modern fitness center with premium Technogym equipment, as well as recreation areas, playgrounds and luxurious lounge areas await you.

Those who enjoy an active lifestyle will appreciate the proximity to elite golf clubs with stunning views of the Persian Gulf. Beaches, prestigious restaurants, shopping galleries and cultural attractions, including Dubai Heritage Village, are just minutes away.

Thanks to the convenient location of the project, you can reach the leading business centers, shopping complexes and cultural attractions of the city in just a few minutes. This is not just a place to live - it is an investment in prestige, comfort and high profitability.

Extra opportunities

Installments: 40/60

20% - upon booking

10% - one year from the date of booking

10% - two years from the date of booking

60% - monthly payments after the project is completed in the amount of 2% for 30 months

Infinity pool

Private pools in apartments

Residences with ocean views

Modern fitness center with equipment from Technogym

Children's playgrounds

Lounge areas

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The project, located in the heart of Dubai Islands, offers its residents the unique combination of privacy and urban dynamics. Convenient traffic intersections and proximity to the main highways allow to get to the favourite locations in the city: