Residential complex Prestigious apartments with private pools in Ocean Pearl 2 complex, Dubai Islands area, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
20
Address
Params
Description
Media Media
ID: 24859
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2422346
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

SAMANA Ocean Pearl 2 is a unique project located on Dubai Islands. Imagine the morning when the first rays of the sun reflect on the endless azure surface, and a light sea breeze fills your home with freshness. The interiors combine sophisticated style and modern technology. Spacious apartments with thoughtful layouts are equipped with high-quality finishes, soft neutral shades and panoramic windows that offer breathtaking views of the ocean. Kitchens are equipped with countertops from a Spanish brand. Doors with massive European inserts and elegant fittings from Devon & Devon emphasize the sophistication of each residence. Apartments with 1-4 bedrooms are available for purchase.

A luxurious infinity pool with panoramic views of the ocean, exclusive private pools in some apartments, a modern fitness center with premium Technogym equipment, as well as recreation areas, playgrounds and luxurious lounge areas await you.

Those who enjoy an active lifestyle will appreciate the proximity to elite golf clubs with stunning views of the Persian Gulf. Beaches, prestigious restaurants, shopping galleries and cultural attractions, including Dubai Heritage Village, are just minutes away.

Thanks to the convenient location of the project, you can reach the leading business centers, shopping complexes and cultural attractions of the city in just a few minutes. This is not just a place to live - it is an investment in prestige, comfort and high profitability.

Extra opportunities

Installments: 40/60

  • 20% - upon booking
  • 10% - one year from the date of booking
  • 10% - two years from the date of booking
  • 60% - monthly payments after the project is completed in the amount of 2% for 30 months
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Infinity pool
  • Private pools in apartments
  • Residences with ocean views
  • Modern fitness center with equipment from Technogym
  • Children's playgrounds
  • Lounge areas
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project, located in the heart of Dubai Islands, offers its residents the unique combination of privacy and urban dynamics. Convenient traffic intersections and proximity to the main highways allow to get to the favourite locations in the city:

  • Dubai Canal – 5 minutes
  • Port Rashid – 10 minutes
  • Dubai Creek – 15 minutes
  • Deira – 15 minutes
  • JBR The Walk – 20 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 minutes
  • Dubai Gold Souq – 25 minutes
  • Heritage Village – 25 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

You are viewing
Residential complex Prestigious apartments with private pools in Ocean Pearl 2 complex, Dubai Islands area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,16M
