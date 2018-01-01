Belmont Residences modern residential complex in a quiet and peaceful area with parks and schools, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €219,618

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Q Gardens Lofts – premium multi-unit complex, which will be located on Jumeirah Village Circle ( JVC ), one of Dubai's most popular family communities with developed infrastructure. AYS Developments LCD will include elegant studios and 1 – 4-bedroom apartments. The minimalist design of the project is organically combined with the exceptional amenities that will be available to residents. The project infrastructure includes a cinema, a gym with modern equipment and a playroom for children. On the roof of the complex will be located a landscape pool with an adjustable water temperature and a relaxation area surrounded by ornamental plants. In addition, the Q Gardens Lofts open area has a landscaped garden, walking paths, a barbecue area, and a playground and a swimming pool. Q Gardens Lofts offers a collection of studios and apartments with premium finishes and household appliances from world famous brands. The area of residences varies from 36 to 443 m2. The interiors are designed in a neutral color palette, the apartments are equipped with stylish and functional furniture, as well as a well-thought-out lighting system. Panoramic windows that offer magnificent views of the JVC area provide rooms with good natural light. Each facility is equipped with a « smart home » system that allows you to control indoor air temperature, multimedia devices and other important functions in the apartment through a mobile application. Location: The complex will be located in the District 13 quarter, the infrastructure of which includes all socially significant facilities necessary for families with children. Well-established kindergartens, high-rated schools, medical facilities and shopping centers are open here. Nearby you can find the popular West Zone Fresh Supermarket, Al Madina Market JVC supermarkets, as well as Spinneys and Choithrams with a wide range of quality products and the ability to arrange home delivery. Thanks to the convenient location of JVC next to the large transport junctions of Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, owners of studios and apartments in Q Gardens Lofts will quickly access the famous Dubai attractions, shopping centers, restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues. So, they will be able to get to the central district of Downtown Dubai and the popular spa community of Dubai Marina in less than half an hour. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in the UAE. Call or write, answer all your questions!