Belmont Residences modern residential complex in a quiet and peaceful area with parks and schools, JVT, Dubai, UAE

The project is an elegant and modern residential complex. It consists of 68 spacious and cozy studios and apartments.
The style is a modern interpretation of the classic London block with large windows and spacious balconies. The interior of the apartments has a neutral color palette.
Convenient payment plan:
Other amenities: poolside lounge areas, showers and cabanas, equipped activity and lounge areas, yoga studio, sports fields, children's room, charging stations for electric cars, and climbing walls for adults and children.
The elegant lobby is equipped with cozy lounge chairs, open shelves of books, and a communal table filled with various games, puzzles, and decorative items.Location and nearby infrastructure
Jumeirah Village Triangle is a quiet and peaceful neighborhood with parks, residences and villas, and recreational facilities for families or small groups.
Belmont Residences is close to major highways, public parks and international schools.
Location to major popular attractions: