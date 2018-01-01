  1. Realting.com
Volga Tower

Dubai, UAE
from
€423,976
;
14
About the complex

Apartment with a private pool on the terrace in the premium residential complex Volga Tower! Fully furnished and equipped with necessary household appliances! Installment plan without interest after receiving the keys! Perfect for living and investment!

Area: Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT)

Location:
13 minutes - Jumeirah Beach Residence
17 minutes - Mall of the Emirates
19 minutes - artificial island Palm Jumeirah
20 minutes - Global Village entertainment center
23 minutes - Dubai Mall

Facilities: swimming pool, fitness studio, gym, playgrounds, lobby, parking, barbecue area, concierge service, cafe, kindergarten, fitness studios, beauty salons, parks, schools, supermarkets.

Payment Plan:
10% - down payment
32% - during construction
10% - upon completion
48% - after completion of construction

Write or call, we will organize a secure transaction with the developer for you. We will provide an investor catalog!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
40
New building location
Dubai, UAE

