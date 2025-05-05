Residential complex New residential complex Albero near the sea in Dubai Creek Harbor area, UAE

Welcome to Albero, a new residential project in the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour, where every detail has been carefully thought out to give you a sense of privacy, natural harmony and impeccable style. This project is a true embodiment of modern comfort surrounded by nature, panoramic views of the creek, golf club and the city skyline.

Cozy apartments with 1–3 bedrooms, as well as spacious townhouses are available for purchase, each of which is designed in warm natural tones, with panoramic windows, high ceilings and thoughtful layouts. Kitchens with modern appliances and elegant finishes turn everyday cooking into a real pleasure.

Particular attention in the project is paid to landscaping and creating an atmosphere of comfort for the whole family. On the territory you will find infinity pools, separate children's pools, barbecue and picnic areas among greenery, sports parks, open fitness areas, gyms, yoga spaces and children's play areas. Shady parks and shared lounges create a true community spirit.

Expect breathtaking views, unparalleled comfort and architecture inspired by nature itself. It’s an investment in sustainable living.

Extra opportunities

Installments: 80/20

10% — April 2025

10% — June 2025

10% — January 2026

10% — June 2026

10% — March 2027

10% — November 2027

10% — May 2028

10% — December 2028

20% — September 2029

Swimming pools for adults and children

Gym

Outdoor fitness

BBQ and picnic areas

Children's playground

Sports courts

Running and cycling paths

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Dubai — Dubai Creek Harbour, where the modern rhythm of the city and natural silence are combined. Just a few minutes away are business districts, shopping centers, attractions of the center of Dubai and international airports.