Residential complex New residential complex Albero near the sea in Dubai Creek Harbor area, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$1,89M
14
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

About the complex

Welcome to Albero, a new residential project in the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour, where every detail has been carefully thought out to give you a sense of privacy, natural harmony and impeccable style. This project is a true embodiment of modern comfort surrounded by nature, panoramic views of the creek, golf club and the city skyline.

Cozy apartments with 1–3 bedrooms, as well as spacious townhouses are available for purchase, each of which is designed in warm natural tones, with panoramic windows, high ceilings and thoughtful layouts. Kitchens with modern appliances and elegant finishes turn everyday cooking into a real pleasure.

Particular attention in the project is paid to landscaping and creating an atmosphere of comfort for the whole family. On the territory you will find infinity pools, separate children's pools, barbecue and picnic areas among greenery, sports parks, open fitness areas, gyms, yoga spaces and children's play areas. Shady parks and shared lounges create a true community spirit.

Expect breathtaking views, unparalleled comfort and architecture inspired by nature itself. It’s an investment in sustainable living.

Extra opportunities

Installments: 80/20

  • 10% — April 2025
  • 10% — June 2025
  • 10% — January 2026
  • 10% — June 2026
  • 10% — March 2027
  • 10% — November 2027
  • 10% — May 2028
  • 10% — December 2028
  • 20% — September 2029
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Swimming pools for adults and children
  • Gym
  • Outdoor fitness
  • BBQ and picnic areas
  • Children's playground
  • Sports courts
  • Running and cycling paths
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Dubai — Dubai Creek Harbour, where the modern rhythm of the city and natural silence are combined. Just a few minutes away are business districts, shopping centers, attractions of the center of Dubai and international airports.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
