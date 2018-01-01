Hotel apartments The One with restaurants, swimming pool and business centre, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €593,588

149–245 m² 2

Completion date: 2025

Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. The Paragon Apartment with a profitable location and Dubai's main economic center with 1 bedroom. Want to buy apartments with a convenient location and the main economic centers of Dubai? Then the residential complex The Paragon by IGO is perfect for you. We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Paragon by IGO - modern apartments with the "smart house" system, 21-storey residential complexes with apartments from the studio format to spacious apartments with three bedrooms. Ideally located next to Downtown and Dubai's main economic centers. Each apartment is ultra-modern with impeccable aesthetics and boasts panoramic views of the Dubai Canal or magnificent views of the park below. FEED: ▪ Balconies overlooking the Dubai Canal, Burj Khalifa and the panorama of the city ▪ Direct access to park areas ▪ Apartments are equipped with furniture and household appliances ▪ Pools, gym, squash court, cinema, coworking, business center, barbecue area, golf and tennis simulators Payment Plan: - 10% booking - 40% during construction - 50% upon completion of construction BONUS! - 100% discount on the collection of the Land Department We guarantee a safe deal with the developer, legal support at each stage of the transaction. Only reliable real estate! Interested in the offer? Call us and we will provide complete information on the purchase of apartments!