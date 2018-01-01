  1. Realting.com
  Hotel apartments The One with restaurants, swimming pool and business centre, JVT, Dubai, UAE

from €347,768

About the complex

The project is a contemporary four-star hotel located in the fast-growing Jumeirah Village area. The 579-room hotel has already won several profile awards and offers guests the opportunity to enjoy excellent facilities, including signature restaurants, a coffee shop and bar, a stunning rooftop pool and a business centre.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Jumeirah Village is fast becoming one of the most important investment property centres. It comprises six perfectly planned neighbourhoods that form the Jumeirah Village Triangle and Jumeirah Village Circle.

The closest shopping centres are Al Khail Avenue and The Circle Mall.

10 minutes to Dubai Autodrome and Dubai Sports City.

20 minutes to Dubai World Central Airport Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah.

Apartment building 2BR | Bluewaters Bay | Prime Location
Apartment building 2BR | Bluewaters Bay | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€866,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer its clients an amazing 2 bedroom apartments, located in the heart of Bluewaters Island, known as the Bluewaters Bay by Meraas Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 2 bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,549 Sqft Laundry area Store area Maid room Balcony / Terrace Gym Barbeque area Health care centre Leisure area Restaurant & Cafe Dining & Retail outlet Supermarket & Shopping area Swimming pool Beach access Running, Jogging & Cycling track Water activity Spa & Sauna room Yoga & Meditation area Location Nearby; Sheikh Zayed Road ( 05 mins ) Dubai Marina ( 10 mins ) Jumeirah Beach Residence ( 15 mins ) Downtown Dubai ( 20 mins ) Dubai International Airport ( 40 mins ) For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex The Paragon
Residential complex The Paragon
Dubai, UAE
from
€593,588
Area 149–245 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. The Paragon Apartment with a profitable location and Dubai's main economic center with 1 bedroom. Want to buy apartments with a convenient location and the main economic centers of Dubai? Then the residential complex The Paragon by IGO is perfect for you. We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Paragon by IGO - modern apartments with the "smart house" system, 21-storey residential complexes with apartments from the studio format to spacious apartments with three bedrooms. Ideally located next to Downtown and Dubai's main economic centers. Each apartment is ultra-modern with impeccable aesthetics and boasts panoramic views of the Dubai Canal or magnificent views of the park below. FEED: ▪ Balconies overlooking the Dubai Canal, Burj Khalifa and the panorama of the city ▪ Direct access to park areas ▪ Apartments are equipped with furniture and household appliances ▪ Pools, gym, squash court, cinema, coworking, business center, barbecue area, golf and tennis simulators Payment Plan: - 10% booking - 40% during construction - 50% upon completion of construction BONUS! - 100% discount on the collection of the Land Department We guarantee a safe deal with the developer, legal support at each stage of the transaction. Only reliable real estate! Interested in the offer? Call us and we will provide complete information on the purchase of apartments!
Apartment building 1BR | Liva | Prime Location
Apartment building 1BR | Liva | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€166,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer an amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Liva, Town Square, Dubai. Liva by Nshama is a residential development, offering the most luxurious units. It gives the residents a lifestyle that is both comfortable & convenient the project satisfies all the needs & requirements   Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 795 Sqft Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception Dining & Retail outlet Gym Kid’s play area Leisure area Park & Garden ( Town Square Park ) Restaurant & Cafe Swimming pool Tennis & Basketball Court Cycling, Jogging & Running track Schools & Institute Sports court Location Nearby; EXPO 2020 ( 20 mins ) Burj Al Arab ( 25 mins ) Dubai Marina ( 30 mins ) Al Maktoum International Airport ( 30 mins ) Dubai International Airport ( 35 mins ) Palm Jumeirah ( 30 mins ) Dubai Mall ( 35 mins ) Payment Plan; Down Payment – 10% During Construction – 25% On Handover – 15% Post Handover – 50% For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
