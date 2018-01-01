  1. Realting.com
  New residence Stonehenge close to Dubai Marina and places of interest, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE

New residence Stonehenge close to Dubai Marina and places of interest, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€189,185
;
18
About the complex

The residence features a lounge area and a swimming pool, a fitness center, a garden.

Completion - July, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Mall of Emirates - 10 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 10 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 18 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 20 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 30 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

