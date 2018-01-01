New residence Stonehenge close to Dubai Marina and places of interest, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present studio apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Quayside by Ellington Properties
Key Highlights;
Luxury class interiors finishes & fittings at service
Attractive payment plan options available
Burj Khalifa & Downtown Views
Direct access to the Dubai Water Canal Boardwalk
Modern lifestyle in a gated community
Amenities & Facilities;
Studio
1 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 542 Sqft
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Barbeque area
Swimming pool
Equipped Gym
Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet
Restaurant & Cafe
Health care centre
Kid’s play area
Supermarket & Shopping area
Jogging, Cycling & Running area
Sports facilities
Tennis & Basketball court
Community hall
Fitness centre
Spa & Sauna room
We offer spacious apartments with different layouts (one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and 2 exclusive penthouses).
The residence features a private landscaped park and a panoramic view of Central Park, tennis courts and swimming pools, a gym, a spa center, a parking.
Completion - July, 2026.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the heart of Dubai.
Burj Khalifa - 5 minutes (3 km)
Sea - 3.1 km
Palm Jumeirah - 10 minutes
Burj Al Arab - 15 minutes
Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes (15 km)
Specifications
Type - Apartment
Size - 2,716 sq ft
No. of bedrooms - 4
No. of bathrooms - 5
25 mins from Downtown
25 mins from Airport
Unfurnished
Vacant
Features
Brand New
Maids room
Laundry room
Floor-to-ceiling windows
Large balcony
2 Covered parking
Fully fitted kitchen
Private Beach Access
About area
Miami Beach-inspired Architecture
Private gated island
Upcoming Mall
2 Neighbourhood Parks
1.5 km Pristine Private Beach
13,000 sqm Retail Mall
85,000 sqm Hotel Spaces
25,000 sqm Amenities
Come home to Dubai’s most exclusive island. Located within the new maritime center of the UAE, Dubai Harbour, EMAAR BEACHFRONT is a meticulously master-planned waterfront haven. A unique blend of cosmopolitan living, prime location, and luxury seaside lifestyle
A sweet life starts with a tropical breeze. And with direct access to Dubai Marina and a swift connection to Sheikh Zayed Road, wake up to the soothing sounds of waves; sail into the open horizon; or take a relaxing dip in the open sea. At Emaar Beachfront, every day is beach day.