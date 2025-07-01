  1. Realting.com
  3. Residential complex New Hillcrest Residence with a swimming pool and a park in a green area, Town Square, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Hillcrest Residence with a swimming pool and a park in a green area, Town Square, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
;
12
Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

About the complex

Hillcrest Residential Complex offers its residents the unique opportunity to combine comfortable urban life with proximity to nature. The complex is located in close proximity to UNA Park, is surrounded by greenery, and offers its residents everything necessary for productive and active life.

What does Hillcrest offer:

  • Modern apartments: spacious and luminous apartments with thought-out layout, including spacious living rooms, bedrooms with dressing rooms and fully equipped kitchens.
  • High-quality materials: such materials as porcelain and natural wood create the atmosphere of luxury and comfort.
  • Well-developed infrastructure: there are different shops, restaurants, schools, hospitals, and other facilities within walking distance of the complex.
  • Active lifestyle: there are bile and walking paths, sports grounds, swimming pools, and gyms for outdoor enthusiasts.
  • Kids' areas: there are kids' playgrounds and games areas for the small residents of the complex.

The project uniqueness:

  • Public park of 50,000 m2: the central place for relaxation and walk.
  • Green areas of 260,000 m2: the total area of all green areas, including parks, squares, gardens.
  • 250+ retail outlets: the number of shops and other commercial units in this area. Supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, boutiques.
  • 8,000 m2 of sports facilities: the total area of all sports facilities, such as football fields, basketball courts, and more. The area is focused on active lifestyle.
  • 13 km of bike paths: the distance of the bike paths. It creates comfortable conditions for bike riders.
  • 10 km jogging track: the length of the jogging track. It's one more element conducive to outdoor activities.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • swimming pools
  • modern gyms
  • barbecue areas
  • breathtaking kids' play areas
  • lush green parks
  • retail stores
  • kids' pools and gyms
Advantages

Installments (50/50):

  • 10% – down payment (September, 2024);
  • 10% – November, 2024;
  • 10% – April, 2025
  • 10% – September, 2025
  • 10% – February, 2026
  • 50% – June, 2027
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project Hillcrest is located in one of the most perspective areas of the city, in close proximity to UNA Park. The park offers the residents expansive opportunities for walks, sports, and outdoor recreation. Due to convenient transport connection, the residents of the complex can easily get to any spot of the city.

  • Dubai Mall (large shopping mall) - 29 minutes;
  • Dubai Int. Airport (main international airport of the city) – 28 minutes;
  • Burj Al Arab (luxury sail-shaped hotel) – 24 minutes;
  • DWC Airport (the second international airport of the city) – 25 minutes;
  • Dubai Hills Mall (one more shopping mall) – 20 minutes;
  • District 2020 (special economic zone, crated for EXPO 2020 Exhibition) – 20 minutes.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

