Residential complex New Jumeirah Asora Bay Residence with swimming pools, a wellness center and panoramic views, La Mer, Dubai, UAE

Imagine a place, where modern design combines with pristine nature, creating the real corner of paradise at the coast. Jumeirah Asora Bay is the exclusive residential project, located among picturesque green hills and hidden bays, where every day begins with the serene views of Arabian Gulf azure waters.

The project includes just 35 luxury residences, among which there are apartments with 4-7 bedrooms and unique beachfront mansions with 7 bedrooms. Every space is thought-out to the last detail to create the atmosphere of privacy and perfect comfort. Private terraces, infinity pools, designer interiors with the use of natural materials and breathtaking views of the sea make each residence the masterpiece of art.

There is a wellness center, a residents' club, panoramic yoga terraces, jogging tracks among hills and modern sports grounds at your disposal. You can relax in the midst of nature, recharge the batteries in the spa complex with swimming pools and exclusive treatment here, and then enjoy walks in the shady gardens, which slide into the snow-white beach.

Amenities:

swimming pools

wellness center

gym

sports grounds

panoramic yoga terraces

spa

jogging tracks

shady gardens

Completion - 1st quarter of 2029.

Payment plan: 60/40

Features of the flats

Unfurnished

J1 Beach - 4 minutes

Dubai Mall - 10 minutes

Jumeirah Beach - 13 minutes

Burj Khalifa - 11 minutes

Dubai International Airport - 17 minutes

Mall of the Emirates - 18 minutes

Burj Al Arab - 21 minutes

Palm Jumeirah - 33 minutes

Dubai Marina - 30 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure