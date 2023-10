Dubai, UAE

from €202,237

33 m² 1

Completion date: 2025

Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today! - The growth of the market and the economy of the country. - Taxes 0% and security. YOUR GOOD FROM THE GIVER IN THE AREND OR SALE - YOUR! - We will help to acquire real estate in person and remotely. - Only experienced brokers who can find a profitable object for any means. - Permanent profit in currency from rent without the need to stay in the country. - Assistance in obtaining a resident visa and opening accounts, companies. - Providing interest-free installments of up to 3-5 years for residents. - Assistance in the resale of property and income. Apartments in the new Amber residential complex in one of the most developed areas of Jumeirah Village Circle! The apartment is fully furnished! Residents are offered a wide range of amenities: pools for children and adults, a gym with modern equipment, children's playgrounds, recreation areas, equipped lounge areas in the podium, landscaped gardens, concierge service. Jumeirah Village Circle – an area with rich infrastructure, making it an ideal choice for permanent residence. Within a radius of 1-1.5 kilometers from the residential complex there are many schools and kindergartens, cafes and restaurants, medical centers and entertainment facilities. Amber LCD Apartments are a profitable investment! Payment Plan: 20% - down payment 60% - during construction 20% - upon completion Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility! Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the purchase of an apartment.