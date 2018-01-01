Modern residence Riviera IV with a swimming pool, green areas and a picturesque view in MBR City, Dubai, UAE

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift!
Luxury Azizi Mina apartment with 1 bedroom directly on Palm Jumeirah
Azizi Mina is a new premium residential complex with first-class infrastructure and service, from the developer Azizi Developments, located on the eastern crescent of the world-famous island of Palm Joumeira in Dubai. This is a truly landmark project of a new design with furnished serviced luxury apartments, offering a unique opportunity for serene, with unrivaled comfort to live by the sea.
COMPLEX FEATURES:
- Access to a private beach;
- Large landscape park;
- Pools for adults and children;
- Zones for tanning and relaxation;
- Restaurants, bars and shops;
- Modern gym;
- SPA, sauna, steam room, jacuzzi;
- Barbecue zones, cinema;
- A complete range of hotel services;
- 24-hour concierge and security;
- Apartment maintenance;
- Spacious on-site parking for residents and guests.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Azizi Mina – is a residential building by the beach, just a few steps from the blue waters of the Persian Gulf. It is also located near various places of recreation and entertainment. For those who want to visit one of the best water parks in the city, Aquaventure Waterpark is an ideal place. There are many water slides, fascinating attractions and lagoons.
The profitability of investments in Azizi Mina apartments reaches an indicator of 5.74%, which is determined by the development prospects of the Palm Jumeirah area, as well as the attractiveness of the residential complex not only for residents, but also for businessmen.
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Como Residence by Nakheel
Key Highlights;
Exceptional views of the Palm Jumeirah & The Sea
Private swimming pool for Sky Terrace apartments
Attractive & flexible payment plan options are available
Awe-inspiring famous locality at Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Sandy beach area with its promenade & leisure attractions
Amenities & Facilities;
2 Bedroom
3 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 5,200 Sqft
Powder room
Laundry area
Maid room
Outdoor Lounge
Terrace
Lobby, lift & Waiting area
Reception
Barbeque area
Swimming pool
Gym
Dining & Retail outlet
Kid’s play area
Leisure & Park
Restaurant & Cafe
Basketball & Tennis court
Cycling, Running & Jogging area
School & Institutes
Fitness centre
Spa & Sauna room
Beach access
Concierge services
Business Center with meeting rooms
Separate drivers quarter
Each unit has independent & secure storage compartments
Stonehenge – a new residential complex from the developer Segrex Development. Located in the lively and landscaped area of Jumeirah Village Circle, this project will become a welcome place of residence for comfort lovers and a profitable investment option.
The residential complex includes a wide collection of the most popular real estate: studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. The total living area of residences varies from 40 to 279 square meters. The thoughtful and functional interiors, made in a modern laconic style, are perfectly complemented by a neutral color scheme, which makes residences even more spacious.
Residents have a wide range of amenities that significantly increase their comfort:
- Spacious hall, ideal for relaxation or work.
- A equipped fitness center with modern equipment and simulators.
- Multifunctional conference room.
- A pool with a relaxation area.
- A beautiful landscaped garden with a green area.
Location:
Jumeirah Village Circle, where the residential complex is located, is considered one of the most serene areas of Dubai. You live almost in the central part of the emirate, but at the same time enjoy peace and quiet, as if you live in a cozy and elite suburban village.
In the area there are several parks suitable for family walks, and the surrounding infrastructure will delight each buyer: near the residential complex there are schools and kindergartens, hospitals and clinics, restaurants and cafes, grocery stores and shopping centers.
Due to its convenient location, each resident of the complex will not experience inconvenience on the way to the famous places of Dubai.
