  Modern residence Riviera IV with a swimming pool, green areas and a picturesque view in MBR City, Dubai, UAE

Modern residence Riviera IV with a swimming pool, green areas and a picturesque view in MBR City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
€575,202
About the complex

The residence combine Mediterranean architecture and modern design, and features a swimming pool, a landscaped garden, boutiques, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds.

Completion - 3 quarter of 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Sheikh Zayed Road - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 10 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes
  • Business Bay - 10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 22 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 12 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 15 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
  • Golf Club - 10 minutes
Dubai, UAE

Modern residence Riviera IV with a swimming pool, green areas and a picturesque view in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
