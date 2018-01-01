Modern residence Riviera IV with a swimming pool, green areas and a picturesque view in MBR City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €1,18M

109–151 m² 2

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Luxury Azizi Mina apartment with 1 bedroom directly on Palm Jumeirah Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - A guarantee of the security of transfers in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will personally show the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Azizi Mina is a new premium residential complex with first-class infrastructure and service, from the developer Azizi Developments, located on the eastern crescent of the world-famous island of Palm Joumeira in Dubai. This is a truly landmark project of a new design with furnished serviced luxury apartments, offering a unique opportunity for serene, with unrivaled comfort to live by the sea. COMPLEX FEATURES: - Access to a private beach; - Large landscape park; - Pools for adults and children; - Zones for tanning and relaxation; - Restaurants, bars and shops; - Modern gym; - SPA, sauna, steam room, jacuzzi; - Barbecue zones, cinema; - A complete range of hotel services; - 24-hour concierge and security; - Apartment maintenance; - Spacious on-site parking for residents and guests. INFRASTRUCTURE Azizi Mina – is a residential building by the beach, just a few steps from the blue waters of the Persian Gulf. It is also located near various places of recreation and entertainment. For those who want to visit one of the best water parks in the city, Aquaventure Waterpark is an ideal place. There are many water slides, fascinating attractions and lagoons. The profitability of investments in Azizi Mina apartments reaches an indicator of 5.74%, which is determined by the development prospects of the Palm Jumeirah area, as well as the attractiveness of the residential complex not only for residents, but also for businessmen. Let's tell you all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. We will advise on Dubai objects for free! Write or call, answer all your questions!