Apartment in a new building Marina-front Apartments with a 4-Year Payment Plan in Dubai

Marina-front Apartments with a 4-Year Payment Plan in Dubai Rashid Yacht and Marina

Rashid Yachts & Marina is an elite waterfront development in Dubai, providing a sophisticated lifestyle through luxury apartments, world-class marina facilities, and a prime location on the Arabian Gulf. Blending contemporary design with classic elegance, the project offers residences with sweeping views of the marina and sea. Residents benefit from an extensive range of amenities, including retail shops, gourmet dining, a scenic waterfront promenade, and lush parks. Tailored for yacht enthusiasts, the marina accommodates up to 430 yachts, making it an unparalleled choice for investors and those pursuing a high-end maritime lifestyle.

Apartments in Mina Rashid Dubai for sale are within walking distance of schools, nurseries, family clinics, community parks, and endless outdoor living spaces. They are just 10 minutes from Sheikh Zayed Road, 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport, 20 minutes from Downtown Dubai, the Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa, and 20 minutes from Dubai Creek Harbour, and 30 minutes away from Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence.

The project showcases a sophisticated architectural design with two elegant residential towers, each rising 9 stories, seamlessly connected by a lushly landscaped podium that blends urban energy with peaceful green spaces. This thoughtfully designed podium serves as a community sanctuary, complete with serene gardens, yoga decks, and BBQ areas that foster relaxation and social connection. Residents enjoy an array of luxury amenities, including an infinity pool with sweeping marina views, a state-of-the-art fitness center, versatile multipurpose rooms, and dedicated children’s play areas. The project also offers direct access to a vibrant waterfront promenade lined with upscale dining and boutique retail options, along with a premier marina accommodating 430 yachts, making it a distinguished destination for an exclusive waterfront lifestyle.

The project offers meticulously crafted interiors with a focus on modern elegance and comfort, featuring 1- and 2-bedroom apartments. Each residence is thoughtfully designed to maximize space and light, with open layouts, high ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows that provide stunning views of the marina and surrounding greenery. The interiors feature high-quality finishes, including fitted wardrobes for ample storage and kitchens equipped with premium white goods, enhancing both functionality and style. The palette and materials draw inspiration from the serene waterfront setting, creating a harmonious blend of sophistication and tranquility, perfect for luxurious living.

DXB-00164