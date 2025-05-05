  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New complex of villas with pools and picturesque views Chevalia Fields close to the international airport, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New complex of villas with pools and picturesque views Chevalia Fields close to the international airport, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,99M
08/05/2025
$1,99M
07/05/2025
$2,00M
;
9
ID: 25900
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2451781
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Welcome to Chevalia Fields - the unique residential project, where elegance of equestrian heritage is combined with modern comfort and aesthetics of high architecture. The refined complex is not just a place for living, but an embodiment of philosophy of life, where nature, splendour and exquisiteness come together. In the heart of the project, there is the Green Core - the spacious central area with three professional polo fields, a luxury clubhouse and private stables. The villas are situated here, among golden meadows, landscaped gardens and glorious views. Spacious residences with 4-5 bedrooms are the real masterpieces of architectural art, where every element is thought-out to the last detail: from effects of light in the interiors to free lines of the facades, blended in with the natural landscape.

Each villa opens breathtaking views of emerald fields, private stables, bloomy gardens, and endless green landscapes, where the rattle of hoofs is heard in the morning, and the fragrance of fresh grass and warm wind - in the evening.

In Chevalia Fields, there is vibrant infrastructure for active and relaxed life. The picturesque Galloping Fountain, which is not only an object d'art, but also a symbol of freedom and motion, is waiting for you. Sports fans will like modern fitness areas and paddle courts, as well as beach volleyball. For quiet recreation outdoors, there are lawns, landscaped gardens on high grounds, meditation and revival areas. Children can have fun at the spacious and safe playground.

Amenities:

  • private swimming pools
  • garden
  • paddle courts
  • fitness area
  • beach volleyball
  • playground

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2029.

Payment plan: 80/20

Features of the flats

Equipped kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure

Chevalia Fields is located just 5 minutes away from Al Maktoum International Airport and half-an-hour dive from Downtown Dubai, making the project really exceptional: being in the midst of nature and tranquility, you stay within walking distance of the megapolis landmarks at the same time.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of villas with pools and picturesque views Chevalia Fields close to the international airport, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,99M
