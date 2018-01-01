  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Beach Residences Dubai Islands

Beach Residences Dubai Islands

Dubai, UAE
from
€785,133
;
6
Leave a request
Call
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Elite apartments in the new coastal project Beach Residences Dubai Islands! Gorgeous sea view! The apartments are equipped with kitchen appliances! Perfect for living and investment! Yield from 10%! Installment plan 0%!

Completion date - 1 sq.m. 2027

Amenities: two private pools, beach level snack bar, podium gardens, children's playground, gym, Accor Owner Benefits, a’la carte services, concierge service, Wi-Fi -Fi throughout, concierge services, doorman, valet, security, services in common areas and much more.

Location:
Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel & Residences are being built surrounded by luxury and beach resorts on the Dubai Islands. Future residents will be able to enjoy all the benefits of the project's location.
10–20 minutes - Gold Souk, Infinity Bridge, Etihad Museum, Cruise Terminal, Dubai International Airport (DXB).
25–40 minutes - Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Dubai Marina.

Payment plan:
80% - during construction
20% - upon completion

Write or call to find out more! We will provide an investor catalog!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2027
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
10
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex The Golf Residence — new residence complex by Fortimo with swimming pools and a green area in Dubai Hills Estate
Dubai, UAE
from
€838,596
Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses with a golf course Terra Golf Collection, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€4,97M
Apartment building 1BR | Lamaa | Jumeirah
Dubai, UAE
from
€445,000
Residential complex High-rise waterfront residence Vida Creek Beach with a hotel and a private beach, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€813,907
Residential complex Spacious premium apartments in a complex with the infrastructure of a five-star hotel, next to the sea, Al Sufouh, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,87M
You are viewing
Beach Residences Dubai Islands
Dubai, UAE
from
€785,133
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Apartment building Binghatti House
Apartment building Binghatti House
Dubai, UAE
from
€137,592
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 27
Binghatti House | Elegant Design ILuxury Living Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Description Starting price: 550,000 AED Payment Plan: – 70% during construction – 30% Transmission The completion date is September 2024.
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Residential complex Liwan
Residential complex Liwan
Dubai, UAE
from
€123,403
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 15
Area 33–69 m²
3 properties 3
Liwan is a 15-story complex of studios and 1 and 2-bedroom apartments in Dubailand. This exclusive project features limited-edition homes that combine elegance and natural charm. Benefits: Low entry threshold for the project Post-handover installment until 2029. Promising, developing location Established community Club format - 15 floors High-quality finishing of interiors The main amenities of the project: Heated swimming pool  Jacuzzi Children's play area Health Club Badminton court Rooftop recreation area Gazebos Landscape park Jogging paths  Barbecue area Closed parking lot
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building 1BR | Vida Residence | Emaar
Apartment building 1BR | Vida Residence | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
from
€319,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Marina, known as Vida Residence by Emaar Key Highlights; Serviced facilities by Vida Hotels & Resorts Round the clock security Easy accessibility & mobility Reception & Concierge services Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 756 Sqft Laundry area Balcony / Terrace Swimming pool Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Gym Restaurant & Cafe Supermarket & Shopping area Health care centre Retail & Dining outlets Kid’s play area Barbeque area Jogging, Cycling & Running area School & Institute Sports court Community Hall Park & Leisure area Tennis & Basketball court Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room A la Carte Services Valet parking On-demand service Dining in the Building Sunset views Bar For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Agency
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go