Residence Riviera Beach Front on the shore of the canal close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, MBR City, Dubai, UAE

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!
Aparthotel Boutique 7, also known as Boutique 7 Residence, is a residential building in the Barsha Heights area in Dubai. The 18-story tower, located on Al-Fosul Street, has studios and apartments with 1 bedroom, as well as duplexes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms .
Barsha Heights — a popular area in Dubai. Formerly called Tecom, it is located in the city center and is easily accessible by Sheikh Zayed Street . The community has several residential and commercial projects with access to shops, restaurants, entertainment, educational, sports and medical facilities .
Infrastructure:
Facilities at Boutique 7 Residence include indoor parking, elevators and 24-hour security . For fitness, it has a gym and a swimming pool, and in the shopping area there is a restaurant, hairdresser and grocery store . The location makes it easy to get to work by personal and public transport .
We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 4 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Ocean House by Ellington
Amenities & Facilities;
4 Bedroom
5 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 5,352 Sqft
Maid room
Laundry area
Powder room
Store area
Pantry
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Dining & Retail outlet
Gym
Swimming pool
Kid’s play area
Barbeque area
Restaurant & Cafe
Basketball & Tennis court
Cycling, Running & Jogging track
Sitting area
School & Institute
Fitness centre
Spa & Sauna room
Beach Access
Outdoor cinema
Meeting room & co-working area
Club lounge
Lush green area
Community hall
Locations Nearby;
Burj Al Arab – 15 mins
Dubai Marina – 25 mins
Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
Downtown Dubai – 30 mins
Burj Khalifa – 30 mins
Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Royal BIP Real Estate Broker is delighted to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Wadi Al Safa 5, known as The V Tower by Tiger Group
Amenities & Facilities;
3 Bedroom
3 Bath
Furnished
BUA; 1,375 Sqft
Powder room
Walk-in-closet
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Barbeque area
Gym
Swimming pool
Dining & Retail outlet
Health care centre
Leisure & Park
Kid’s play area
Restaurant & Cafe
Supermarket & Shopping area
Mosque
School & Institute
Spa & Sauna room
Sports court
Green surrounding
Cycling, Jogging & Running area
Fitness centre
Gardens
Location Nearby;
The Plantation Equestrian & Polo Club – 10 mins
IMG World of Adventure – 20 mins
Burj Khalifa – 20 mins
Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
Jebel Ali Racecourse – 30 mins
Palm Jumeirah – 30 mins
Mall of Emirates – 35 mins
Al Maktoum International Airport – 35 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284