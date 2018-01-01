Residence Riviera Beach Front on the shore of the canal close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, MBR City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €182,169

37–62 m² 2

Aparthotel Boutique 7, also known as Boutique 7 Residence, is a residential building in the Barsha Heights area in Dubai. The 18-story tower, located on Al-Fosul Street, has studios and apartments with 1 bedroom, as well as duplexes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms. Barsha Heights — a popular area in Dubai. Formerly called Tecom, it is located in the city center and is easily accessible by Sheikh Zayed Street. The community has several residential and commercial projects with access to shops, restaurants, entertainment, educational, sports and medical facilities. Infrastructure: Facilities at Boutique 7 Residence include indoor parking, elevators and 24-hour security. For fitness, it has a gym and a swimming pool, and in the shopping area there is a restaurant, hairdresser and grocery store. The location makes it easy to get to work by personal and public transport.