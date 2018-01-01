Mercer House

Dubai, UAE

Samana Santorini – a residential project under construction in the Dubai Studio City neighborhood. The development is carried out by Naya Properties LLC. The delivery of the complex is planned in the II quarter of 2025. The low-rise building of the premium provides residents with a wide range of amenities. Each apartment has a personal pool. A communal pool with a relaxation area and sun loungers is located on the home area. Samana Santorini LCD offers one-two-bedroom studios and residences. Each apartment has an individual layout. Panoramic windows offer city views. The apartments are fully prepared for settlement and are equipped with furniture and household appliances. The decoration uses expensive materials. Marble and wooden decor elements give the interior exclusivity. The apartments have original bathtubs and modern plumbing. The bedrooms have fitted wardrobes. Infrastructure: Residents can use a sauna, hammam and fitness club with modern equipment. A separate platform is provided for yoga and meditation. There is a specially equipped barbecue area. For children there is a playground and a swimming pool. Each residence in the complex has its own parking space. Location: The complex is located in a young and actively developing area near the exit on the Al Qudra Road. It can be reached in any of Dubai's areas in a short time. You can travel through the community by personal or public transport. The metro station is a 10-minute drive away. There are two bus stops in the area itself. For purchases, you can go to Spar Express and Blue Mart supermarkets. Lifco hypermarket is a 10-minute drive from the community, and First Avenue Shopping Center is 30 minutes away. There are many restaurants with kitchens from around the world in the area. Restaurants with high ratings such as Freedom Pizza, Taqado Mexican Kitchen and Larte are especially popular. Jumeirah Beach is a 30-minute drive away.