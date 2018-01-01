  1. Realting.com
Mercer House

Dubai, UAE
from
€679,703
;
20
About the complex

Apartment in the exclusive new project Mercer House in the Uptown area! Fully furnished kitchen! Rental yield - from 6.3% in $! Interest-free installments!

Due date - 3 quarters. 2027

Amenities: city beach club with a swimming pool with an integrated bar, wellness areas, multi-sports hall, sports fields and courts, shops and F&B establishments, swimming pools, modern gym, clubhouse, game rooms.

Location:
Close to Al Khail St, residents of Mercer House will have quick access to various areas of Dubai.
- 20 minutes to Downtown Dubai;
- 10 minutes to Dubai Marina;
- 25 minutes to DXB airport;
- 25 minutes to DWC airport.

Payment Plan:
70% - under construction
30% - upon completion

Write or call to find out more! We will provide an investor catalog!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2027
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
42
New building location
Dubai, UAE

You are viewing
Mercer House
Dubai, UAE
from
€679,703
