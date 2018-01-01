Apartments in the Blue Bay Phase C complex, located along the coast of the Arabian Gulf! Ideal for family life and investment! Installment without interest! Yield - 4.9% in $!
Infrastructure: 24-hour security, parking, swimming pool, children's pool, children's playground, gym, jogging tracks, sports grounds, recreation area with barbecue, beach area, landscaped gardens, restaurants and cafes.
Location:
15-20 minutes drive:
- sports complex Quest for Adventure
- Al Zorah Golf Club
- Heritage Village Hamriyah Museum
30 minutes to Sharjah International Airport
45 minutes to Dubai International Airport
Get the investor catalog - just write to chat or call!