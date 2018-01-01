  1. Realting.com
Blue Bay Phase C

Sharjah Emirate, UAE
from
€99,014
;
9
About the complex

Apartments in the Blue Bay Phase C complex, located along the coast of the Arabian Gulf! Ideal for family life and investment! Installment without interest! Yield - 4.9% in $!

Infrastructure: 24-hour security, parking, swimming pool, children's pool, children's playground, gym, jogging tracks, sports grounds, recreation area with barbecue, beach area, landscaped gardens, restaurants and cafes.

Location:
15-20 minutes drive:
- sports complex Quest for Adventure
- Al Zorah Golf Club
- Heritage Village Hamriyah Museum
30 minutes to Sharjah International Airport
45 minutes to Dubai International Airport

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
6
New building location
Sharjah Emirate, UAE

