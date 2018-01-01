  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. New residence Marina Star with a swimming pool and a restaurant in the prestigious area of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

New residence Marina Star with a swimming pool and a restaurant in the prestigious area of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€751,792
;
14
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features a roof-top swimming pool, a restaurant, a yoga studio, a gym.

Completion - September, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen cabinetry and appliances
  • "Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Jumeirah Beach - 5 minutes
  • Dubai Marina Mall - 5 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 18 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 24 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 5 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 18 minutes
  • Golf club - 8 minutes
  • DIFC - 20 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Sobha Seahaven
Dubai, UAE
from
€791,428
Residential complex Mudon Al Ranim 7 8
Dubai, UAE
from
€691,365
Residential complex One Canal
Dubai, UAE
from
€6,46M
Residence Apartamenty-studiya v unikalnom rayone
Dubai, UAE
from
€258,616
Residential complex NOBLES
Dubai, UAE
from
€513,938
You are viewing
New residence Marina Star with a swimming pool and a restaurant in the prestigious area of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€751,792
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter DolceVita
Residential quarter DolceVita
Dubai, UAE
from
€174,583
Completion date: 2026
Luxurious lifestyle and breathtaking views AG Luxury Properties LLC is very pleased to offer you this exclusive Italian luxury 2-bedroom apartment in the Vincitore Dolce Vita, located in Arjan, Dubai. START PRICE: 680,000 AED Payment Plan: 20% down payment 50% during construction 6% when transferring 24% after transfer Easy payment plan 1% per month after transfer Guaranteed net return on investment of 8% over 3 years. DATE OF COMPLETION: 3 QUARTER 2026
Residence
Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€156,823
Area 27–105 m²
3 properties 3
Cozy apartment in a quiet area with developed infrastructure! Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Celestia – is a luxurious eight-story indoor complex that is built in the Dubai South family area. A distinctive feature of the design of the building is warm neutral tones, white colors and smooth black marble. The complex is equipped with a 24-hour video surveillance system, a high-speed elevator and a centralized cooling system. As well as round-the-clock reception and two-level underground parking. The apartments are equipped with panoramic windows that transmit sunlight. Equipped bathrooms, spacious living areas, fitted wardrobes with additional storage space, balconies with scenic views of the surroundings are also provided. UNIQUE: The complex has a gym, a luxurious spa, a jacuzzi, a sauna, a steam bath, a prayer room, a swimming pool, a children's playground and a barbecue area. The building is equipped with high-speed elevators for the convenience of its inhabitants. The temperature in the apartment is maintained by air conditioners. The security system is reinforced by active security personnel and the installation of surveillance cameras. LOCATION: The complex is located in a quiet area, which will allow you to enjoy family idyll and coziness in the relative distance from the bustling city, but in close accessibility from important social amenities. The project is located in the famous Dubai World Central Golf Community. Thanks to this, it is convenient to get to Al-Maktum International Airport and Dubai Expo 2020. - to Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Dubai International, Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Aquarium Al Maktoum International Airports - 28 minutes; - to Dubai Mall, The Walk JBR, Al Qudra Desert and Town Square Recreational Park - 22 minutes; - to Ibn Battuta Mall, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary - 30 minutes. - to Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club - 17 minutes. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will consult for free on all objects of Dubai!
Residential complex Hotel apartments in the SLS Dubai hotel by WOW developer, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Hotel apartments in the SLS Dubai hotel by WOW developer, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€815,717
Agency: TRANIO
This is the first SLS brand hotel in the Middle East. One of the highest in the region (75 floors), the hotel opened in February 2021. The brand is managed by the international company Accor, which has a portfolio of more than 4,500 hotels worldwide. Hotel rating on Booking 8.5. It offers luxurious rooms with a large kitchen, restaurants, cafes, a bar, a swimming pool, fitness and spa. A variety of breakfasts for every taste: continental, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free menus, halal. Two pools with terraces are located on the rooftop of the building. The rooftop offers a 360-degree panorama of the whole Dubai. Advantages Payments are made at the choice of the owner: once a year, once every six months, once a quarter or once a month. The investor has the right to stay in the hotel 28 days a year in a room of the same category that he purchases. Purchase from $ 205,000 allows you apply for a residence permit in Dubai for 3 or 5 years. Tranio will advise on payment, accompany the transaction and help to submit documents. Location and nearby infrastructure The hotel complex is located in the Business Bay area. Within 2 km from the hotel are the Dubai Fountains, the world's largest shopping and entertainment complex Dubai Mall, the legendary Burj Khalifa skyscraper. Dubai Canal with Marina is 1 km away. Dubai Airport is 10 km away.
Realting.com
Go