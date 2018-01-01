New residence Marina Star with a swimming pool and a restaurant in the prestigious area of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €156,823

27–105 m² 3

Cozy apartment in a quiet area with developed infrastructure! Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Celestia – is a luxurious eight-story indoor complex that is built in the Dubai South family area. A distinctive feature of the design of the building is warm neutral tones, white colors and smooth black marble. The complex is equipped with a 24-hour video surveillance system, a high-speed elevator and a centralized cooling system. As well as round-the-clock reception and two-level underground parking. The apartments are equipped with panoramic windows that transmit sunlight. Equipped bathrooms, spacious living areas, fitted wardrobes with additional storage space, balconies with scenic views of the surroundings are also provided. UNIQUE: The complex has a gym, a luxurious spa, a jacuzzi, a sauna, a steam bath, a prayer room, a swimming pool, a children's playground and a barbecue area. The building is equipped with high-speed elevators for the convenience of its inhabitants. The temperature in the apartment is maintained by air conditioners. The security system is reinforced by active security personnel and the installation of surveillance cameras. LOCATION: The complex is located in a quiet area, which will allow you to enjoy family idyll and coziness in the relative distance from the bustling city, but in close accessibility from important social amenities. The project is located in the famous Dubai World Central Golf Community. Thanks to this, it is convenient to get to Al-Maktum International Airport and Dubai Expo 2020. - to Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Dubai International, Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Aquarium Al Maktoum International Airports - 28 minutes; - to Dubai Mall, The Walk JBR, Al Qudra Desert and Town Square Recreational Park - 22 minutes; - to Ibn Battuta Mall, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary - 30 minutes. - to Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club - 17 minutes. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will consult for free on all objects of Dubai!