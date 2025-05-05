  1. Realting.com
  4. Apartment in a new building Vela Dorchester Collection

Apartment in a new building Vela Dorchester Collection

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$12,00M
;
15 1
ID: 25936
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/05/2025

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

    Premium class
    2027
    Finished

About the complex

Born in the Latin for ‘sail’, VELA majestically draws us upwards to new heights of refinement, beauty and design

To assure iconic status, quality and value, OMNIYAT curates partnerships with industry luminaries, including the distinguished hospitality group, Dorchester Collection. Occupying the most sought-after locations, OMNIYAT properties, managed by Dorchester Collection, are designed to create a superior return on investment and to give every owner the OMNIYAT guarantee of living in a bespoke elevated space that reflects their personality, achievements and harmony for their future. 

An Address  That Speaks Volumes Spectacularly located in the Burj Khalifa District, VELA is the latest addition to OMNIYAT’s upcoming ultra-luxury waterfront destination, curated with discretion and discernment by Dubai’s defining developer. Drawing success from the neighboring The Lana Hotel and Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, and inspired by OMNIYAT’s vision to reshape Marasi Bay, VELA embodies the higher realms of possibility and sophistication that is set to define this iconic destination. 

The Duality of City and Sea

A realm of reimagined perspectives

Rising high above the gentle flow of the Marasi Bay, VELA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, is a celebration of contemporary waterfront living in Dubai

ASCEND TO THE SUBLIME

Rising to 150 meters, VELA's 38 residences encompass sumptuous penthouses and three-and four-bedroom properties. The tower is crowned by the Sky Palace, spread over three floors with two swimming pools, grand terraces, a private gym and a majlis.

A reimagined approach to urban living

Each of VELA’s residences present unparalleled indoor-outdoor spaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, vast terraces, and L-shaped corner pools overlooking stunning vistas of the marina, the iconic Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai.

Glide into serenity

Revel in the infinity lap pool that appears to float effortlessly above the marina, while admiring the cityscape and expansive water views.
This is complemented by a triple-height gym with panoramic vistas, a cinema room, children’s play areas, meeting rooms, and a private spa suite and salon.

Lifestyle provider

A lifestyle of comfort and ease awaits at the hands of Dorchester Collection’s legendary service. Homeowners enjoy the luxury and freedom of a private home with the added convenience and prestige of exceptional five-star service, and the exclusive amenities aligned with this world-class reputation.

VELA’s Amenities

• Main, VIP & Marina Lobby

• Infinity-Edge Lap Pool

• Triple-Height Gym

• Spa Suite and Salon

• Kids Room • Cinema Room

• Meeting Rooms & Lounge

• Security

• Valet

• Hotel facilities at The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai

• Beach club at One at Palm Jumeirah Dorchester Collection, Dubai

-Classic

• Common area maintenance and cleaning

• 24/7 Residence concierge

• Doorman and porter services

• Valet parking

• Lifeguard and gym service

• 24/7 Security services

 

-À La Carte

• Housekeeping

• Laundry

• Maintenance

• Bespoke in-residence catering services

• One-off dining events & functions

• Floristry services

• Bookings, reservations & appointments

• Five-star experiences at home 
 

Legendary Hospitality Dorchester Collection is renowned for providing the epitome of elegance and sophistication in their international hotels, such as The Dorchester, Hotel Plaza Athénée, and The Beverly Hills Hotel. Since 1931, the group has expanded its portfolio to include 10 prestigious hotels situated in the most vibrant cities worldwide, including Paris, Milan, Rome, Los Angeles, and their latest addition, Dubai. OMNIYAT and Dorchester Collection have collaborated closely to introduce The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai - the brand’s first foray into the region and its tenth worldwide hotel. 

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Video Review of apartment building Vela Dorchester Collection

