Residential complex La Perla: Living with a Sea View on Al Marjan Island.

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$588,155
14
ID: 33348
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Ras al-Khaimah

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

La Perla: Living with a Sea View on Al Marjan Island

La Perla Residences is an architectural ensemble that combines coastal lightness, harmonious lines, and premium craftsmanship.

The building comprises two basement levels, an entrance level, six residential floors, and a rooftop with a panoramic lounge area.

Key Project Features

  • Price: from AED 2.16 million to AED 8.23 ​​million
  • Area: from 70 m2 to 432 m2
  • Location: Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

Housing Types:

  • 1-3 bedroom apartments

Apartment Condition: Fully Furnished
Delivery Date: Q4 2027

50/50 Payment Plan:

Downpayment: 20%
Interest-free installments: Q4 2027

  • 10% upon reservation
  • 40% during construction
  • 50% upon completion of construction

Payment Methods:

  • Bank Transfers
  • Cryptocurrency - USDT, BTC, ETH
  • We accept cash in Russia - Rubles, Euros, Dollars

Infrastructure and Amenities
La Perla residents have access to:

  • Infinity pool with views of the Gulf
  • Modern fitness center and yoga area
  • Children's playground and games room
  • Landscaping promenade
  • BBQ areas and outdoor lounges
  • SPA and sauna
  • Underground parking
  • 24/7 security and CCTV.

Location and Transportation
The complex is conveniently located near key attractions:

  • 5 minutes to Al Marjan Island Boulevard
  • 8 minutes to Wynn Resort
  • 13 minutes to Al Hamra Golf Club and Al Hamra Village
  • 35 minutes to RAK Airport
  • 55 minutes to DXB (Dubai International Airport)

Why choose La Perla?

  • Finished product: Fully furnished – ready to move in or rent out immediately upon completion. Investment appeal: The prestigious location on Al Marjan Island guarantees growth in value.
  • Developed infrastructure: spa, fitness center, children's areas, and other amenities within the complex.
  • Convenient logistics: proximity to airports and shopping centers.
  • Aesthetics and comfort: picturesque coastal landscapes and premium construction quality.

Food & Drink

