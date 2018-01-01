  1. Realting.com
  Victoria villas and townhouses in eco-friendly area with water bodies, parks, and sports fields, Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE

Victoria villas and townhouses in eco-friendly area with water bodies, parks, and sports fields, Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE

About the complex

Victoria Community is a residential project located in a remote area of Dubailand, in Damac Hills 2.

The project consists of comfortable 3-4 bedroom villas and 1-6 bedroom townhouses. The exterior façade of the residences has a contemporary style, while the interiors are finished in warm pastel colours.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Residents of the complex are also provided with common area amenities: lakes and parks, volleyball and basketball courts, tennis courts, butterfly garden, community amphitheatre, cinemas, jogging and cycling paths, beach recreation area, petting farm, and security service.

Advantages

Damac Hills 2 is suitable for people who value the area's eco-friendlines, tranquillity and quick access to amenities.

With an average ROI of 5% on villas and townhouses in Damac Hills 2, buying a home in the Victoria community can be a good investment.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The area on which the complex is located is an area with artificial water bodies, park areas, sports fields and infrastructure facilities. The community centre is a 5-minute drive away with a Carrefour supermarket, Nay Oxygen Cafe & Restaurant, Dough Me Nation and Altoot Alabyad Truck Food.

Public transport in Damac Hills 2 is not yet developed, so residents are encouraged to use a private car or taxi service.

It will take about 30 minutes to get to the major shopping centres from Victoria Villas. Dubai Outlet Mall, Cityland Mall or LuLu Hypermarket can be reached within this time. Recreational facilities are also within a half hour drive of the community:

  • Trump International Golf Club;
  • Dubai Rugby Sevens Stadium;
  • Plantation Equestrian and Polo Club;
  • Global Village entertainment center;
  • IMG Worlds of Adventure indoor theme park.

Downtown Dubai and its major attractions can be reached in about 35 minutes by car from the community, the DXB and Al Maktoum airports are 40 minutes away and the nearest beaches are about 45 minutes away.

