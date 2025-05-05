Apartment in a new building Solcasa Residence by Matrix - Sustainable Living

Solcasa by Matrix showcases stunning contemporary architecture, blending sleek design with sustainability. Its minimalist aesthetics and expansive glass panels maximize natural light and offer breathtaking views. With innovative, eco-friendly materials, Solcasa epitomizes the perfect harmony between modern living and environmental responsibility.

PROPERTY FEATURES:

• Master bedroom with plush carpeting

• Type A

• Next to upcoming Metro line

• City view

• High ceilings and large glass windows

• Open kitchen

• Eco-friendly

• Modern and airy layout

Solcasa Residence by Matrix in Nad Al Sheba offers strong property value with its prime location near Downtown Dubai, the airport, and major business hubs—plus easy access to schools, healthcare, and leisure spots.

Nearby Locations:

• 5 mins: Burj Khalifa & Downtown Dubai

• 5 mins: Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary

• 10 mins: Meydan Race Course

• 12 mins: Dubai Int'l Airport

• 15 mins: Dubai Frame

• 15 mins: The Dubai Mall

• 15 mins: Dubai Opera

• 25 mins: Palm Jumeirah

