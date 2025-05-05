  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building Solcasa Residence by Matrix - Sustainable Living

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$980,135
;
7
ID: 26001
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Solcasa by Matrix showcases stunning contemporary architecture, blending sleek design with sustainability. Its minimalist aesthetics and expansive glass panels maximize natural light and offer breathtaking views. With innovative, eco-friendly materials, Solcasa epitomizes the perfect harmony between modern living and environmental responsibility.

PROPERTY FEATURES:
•    Master bedroom with plush carpeting
•    Type A
•    Next to upcoming Metro line
•    City view
•    High ceilings and large glass windows
•    Open kitchen
•    Eco-friendly 
•    Modern and airy layout

Solcasa Residence by Matrix in Nad Al Sheba offers strong property value with its prime location near Downtown Dubai, the airport, and major business hubs—plus easy access to schools, healthcare, and leisure spots.

Nearby Locations:

•    5 mins: Burj Khalifa & Downtown Dubai
•    5 mins: Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary
•    10 mins: Meydan Race Course
•    12 mins: Dubai Int'l Airport
•    15 mins: Dubai Frame
•    15 mins: The Dubai Mall
•    15 mins: Dubai Opera
•    25 mins: Palm Jumeirah

To learn more or schedule a viewing, contact our team via call or WhatsApp.

To obtain additional information, kindly visit our office located at Business Park 3, Dubai Hills, or browse our impressive collection of properties on the psidubai.com website. Our team of specialized brokers is always ready to address any queries you may have regarding the real estate industry.
Thank you for choosing PSI.
Company Reg. No. 824090.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

